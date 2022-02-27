In 1997, The Dallas Morning News made history online

Editor’s note: Take a look back into The Dallas Morning News Archives.
It was called “the scoop of the year.” In 1997, The Dallas Morning News reported that Timothy McVeigh had confessed to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. It was a shock to readers, to journalists and to the legal community that was preparing for McVeigh’s trial.
There was something else about this story: It was published online — hours before it appeared in print. In an age when websites were viewed as secondary, The News was one of the first major metropolitan newspapers to shift its reporting to the digital frontier.
The News digs into the moment when online history was made.
Logging on
The internet was a very different place when The News launched dallasnews.com on Sept. 17, 1996.
Getting online required a computer with a dial-up connection. One advertisement in The News touted a $1,600 desktop computer that came with the Windows 95 operating system, a 2.5 GB hard drive, and a 28.8 kbps fax/ modem.
People connected to online services like Prodigy. AOL chat rooms were popular. Netscape Navigator was the web browser of choice for many. Google had not yet been founded — the main search engines were Yahoo, Excite and Altavista. The New York Times launched its website only a few months earlier, in January 1996.
The first iteration of the Dallas Cowboys’ website launched around the same time as dallasnews.com. The Cowboys’ website garnered 1 million viewers in its first week. The News reported that fans could go online to “take an on-screen tour of Texas Stadium,” but they still had to call to order merchandise.
“It was an exciting time,” recalled Keith Campbell, news editor of The News at the time. “People were just getting up to speed on what the internet could do — what the possibilities were.”
It took nearly a week for dallasnews.com to be mentioned in print. The weekly “Life Online” column noted on Sept. 23, 1996, that it was now available to read online.
Official launch
The News officially unveiled its website on Nov. 3, 1996. In the two months between the soft launch and the November announcement, dallasnews.com had reached between 2,500 and 3,000 people daily.
Though it might sound odd today, The News relied on the newspaper to explain how the website worked.
Readers could access dallasnews.com for free. Many “but not all” of the stories found in the newspaper would be available online, with more being added over time. Stories available online would be visible for “at least four days” in case readers had missed the daily paper.
The website would have regularly updated weather data, and users also had access to “special search features” to look through classifieds. The News was not the first major metropolitan newspaper to have an online presence, but Jeremy L. Halbreich, then-president and general manager, said “there has been demand” in the D-FW area and beyond for The News’ reporting.
Breaking news online
On Friday, Feb. 28, 1997, The News posted a breaking story detailing a shocking confession reportedly made by Timothy McVeigh, then the suspect in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured more than 600 others.
This is considered the first time a major metropolitan newspaper published a national story on its website before it appeared in print.
The story reported that McVeigh told his defense team how he alone had driven a truck filled with explosives that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, and that he intentionally designed the bombing to leave a “body count.” The News’ story was sourced from confidential defense team reports. It appeared in print the next day.
The future of news
This type of publishing was brand new in 1997 and it quickly rippled throughout the news landscape.
“It was, in our view, extraordinarily important,” said Ralph Langer, then-executive vice president and editor of The News. “We got the story finished [Friday] afternoon and we felt we ought to publish, so we published.”
Managing editor Stuart Wilk agreed at the time: “We thought the story was so significant we should publish it as soon as it was ready.”
“In the newsroom, the reaction was ‘Wow! This is an amazing sort of development. We’re posting something on the website first!’” said Campbell.
“It was so startling to see a story on a website before it had been in print,” Wilk recalled.
Online readers of CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post and AOL were pointed to dallasnews.com to access the story. Viewers of the CBS Evening News were told to do the same.
Publishing a news story online was so novel that the act itself became a story for television, radio and other newspapers. The Times argued that by putting the story online first, The News was, in effect, “scoop[ing] its own print edition.” Langer disagreed: “People who say that don’t get it. …The website is us, just as the printed paper is us.”
Between 3:30 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, 40,000 users visited dallasnews.com.
Later that week, WIRED magazine applauded the decision to publish the story online first — “the Morning News showed that papers can use their Web sites to present new, rather than just old, information.”
Controversy
“All hell broke loose” after the story was published, recalled Wilk. Jury notices had just been distributed to prospective candidates, and a law professor at Georgetown University suggested that publishing McVeigh’s confession could raise questions about whether he could get a fair trial.
McVeigh’s lead attorney, Stephen Jones, called a news conference that day and slammed the reporting as “irresponsible” and “irrational.” He suggested that The News had either stolen documents, illegally hacked into the defense’s computers or faked the documents. The accusations were unfounded.
Jones later argued news coverage was “highly prejudicial,” but the judge refused to dismiss the case, change venues or delay the trial.
Ultimately, the prosecutors, the judge and the defense team agreed that The News’ story would not impact the trial. McVeigh was convicted in June 1997 and was executed in 2001.
‘Of national importance’
For Langer, publishing the controversial story was not a decision made lightly.
In April 1997, he recounted in Quill magazine that discussions of whether to publish took place over several days as the story developed, involving senior editors and The News’ lead First Amendment attorney. In the morning after the piece was first published, Langer said, “Clearly, we would not publish a story if we weren’t confident of the quality of the information we have.”
Langer wrote in Quill that The News had an obligation to publish the story as it was “of national importance.”
Wilk concurred: “Knowing what we knew, we had an obligation to put this out before our readers.”
The News still publishes fact-based, strongly sourced reporting that matters. Twenty-five years after it made history online, the newsroom publishes dozens of articles online per day, usually before they appear in print.
