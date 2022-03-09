In Brief: Apple TV+ getting into the baseball game; More ‘Love Is Blind’ for Netflix

Apple and Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced that Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and post-game shows, will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ — whenever the regular season begins, that is. Additionally, fans in the U.S. will be treated to MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and interviews airing every weeknight during the regular season. Subscribers in North America will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content…

Netflix has renewed Mindy Kaling‘s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever for a fourth and final season, according to Deadline. The series, which follows the life of an Indian American teen, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, with narration from John McEnroe. Season three, which just wrapped production, will launch this summer. Production on season four will reportedly kick off in the coming months and launch sometime in 2023…

More Love Is Blind is also coming to Netflix. Season three of the reality series, which was produced back-to-back with season two, is already in the can and took place in Dallas, according to Variety. The show brings together 30 singles who are looking for love — but there’s a catch: the singles won’t be able to see what the other person looks like until they get engaged. If any couples form a connection, they’ll agree to spend four weeks together in Mexico and then tie the knot. Season three will likely air next year…

