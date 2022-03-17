In Brief: ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney tangled in ‘Madame Web’; New ‘Barry’ trailer, and more

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney will be part of Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel film Madame Net, in accordance with Deadline. Johnson will play the titular character — a.okay.a Cassandra Webb — a mutant with psychic and different skills, whose extremely highly effective thoughts inhabits the physique of a paralyzed, aged girl confined to a hospital mattress. Her bodily type is saved alive because of a life help system that encompasses a community of tubes resembling a spider’s net. Sweeney’s character has not been revealed…

Starz has dropped a new trailer for Gaslit, the anthology collection from Mr. Robotic author and director Robbie Pickering, based mostly on the award-winning Slate podcast Sluggish Burn. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star as Martha and John Mitchell within the collection, which focuses on “the untold tales and forgotten characters of Watergate, from [Richard] Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would finally deliver the entire rotten enterprise crashing down.” Gaslit premieres April 24 on Starz… (Trailer incorporates uncensored profanity.)

Variety studies that Dune stars Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa are in last talks to current all eight Oscar classes minimize from being proven in real-time in the course of the telecast on ABC on March 27. The classes embody authentic rating, make-up and hairstyling, documentary quick, movie enhancing, manufacturing design, animated quick, reside motion quick and sound. Highlights of the untelevised hour might be edited into the telecast. Momoa and Brolin will even make appearances in the course of the reside present…

HBO has launched the teaser trailer for the third season of Barry, the acclaimed darkish comedy created, executive-produced and starring Saturday Evening Reside alum Invoice Hader. Hader performs the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who’s despatched to Los Angeles to kill an aspiring actor, however decides as a substitute to ditch his lifetime of crime to turn into an actor himself. Henry Winkler co-stars, together with Stephen Root. Barry returns Sunday, April 24…

