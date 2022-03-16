In Brief: Kirk cast for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’; ‘Elvis’ goes to Cannes, and more

The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley has been tapped to play Captain James T. Kirk in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds, in accordance with Deadline. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff will probably be set a decade earlier than the Kirk period, and can comply with Pike and the usEnterprise on their very own intergalactic adventures. Anson Mount will return as fan-favorite Capt. Christopher Pike, together with Rebecca Romijn as Quantity One, Pike’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock. Strange New Worlds launches Might 5 on Paramount+…

Isla Fisher has joined the star-studded forged of Strays, the live-action/CGI characteristic from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park prime the voice forged of the grownup comedy, with Will Forte showing in a live-action function. Strays follows an deserted canine who groups up with other strays to get revenge on his former proprietor. Ferrell voices the deserted canine, whereas Foxx is without doubt one of the pooches who befriends him and Forte is the nasty human proprietor. Fischer's function hasn't been revealed

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, starring Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and As soon as Upon a Time…in Hollywood's Austin Butler within the title function, could have its world premiere on the Cannes Movie Competition, in accordance with Variety. Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen by the prism of his sophisticated relationship with Parker, his enigmatic supervisor. The Cannes Movie Competition, set to happen Might 17-28, will unveil its Official Choice at a press convention in Paris in the course of the second or third week of April

