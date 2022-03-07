In Brief: ‘Many Saints’ star Alessandro Nivola joins superhero flick ‘Kraven’, and more

Deadline reports The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola has been tapped for a role in Sony/Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character — a super-powered big-game hunter in the MCU. Details on Nivola’s role, other than he’ll be playing the villain, haven’t been revealed. Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger also star. Kraven the Hunter will be released theatrically January 13, 2023…

Johnny Brown, the actor, comedian and singer best known for portraying the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on Good Times, died Wednesday, his daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, announced on Instagram. He was 84. A cause of death was not given. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe,” his daughter wrote. Brown was a regular performer for three seasons on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and also appeared in a number of other TV shows, including Maude, The Rookies, The Jeffersons, Archie Bunker’s Place, Family Matters and Sister, Sister, and in films including The Wiz, among others…

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is attached to star in a drama pilot for ABC titled The Company You Keep, according to Variety. The pilot, based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, follows Charlie, a con-man played by Ventimiglia, and an undercover CIA officer named Emma, whose love affair puts them on a collision course professionally when he ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good and she closes in on a vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand…

Tim Considine, best known for co-starring on the television serials The Adventures of Spin and Marty and The Hardy Boys before playing the oldest brother on My Three Sons for five seasons, died Thursday in Los Angeles at his home in Mar Vista, his son, Christopher, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 81. A cause of death was not revealed. Considine also appeared alongside his My Three Sons co-star Fred MacMurray in Disney’s The Shaggy Dog, and in The Clown, opposite Red Skelton. On TV, he appeared on Bonanza, The Fugitive and Gunsmoke, among others…

