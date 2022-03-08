In Brief: ‘Marry Me’ scores for Peacock; Ben Affleck gets in ‘Deep’ in new trailer

Lots of people said “I do” to the Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me on Peacock. Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts told investors that the feature, in which the global pop star plays, well, a global pop star, who ties the knot on stage on a whim with a teacher and mathletics coach — played by Wilson — is the most-streamed streaming movie in Peacock’s history. Furthermore, its recently launched Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, has become the most-streamed new series on the young NBC-owned service…

Hulu on Thursday released the official trailer for the psychological thriller Deep Dive, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adrian Lyne and starring Ben Affleck and Knives Out‘s Ana de Armas. Based on Patricia Highsmith‘s novel, Deep Water explores “the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen — played respectively by Affleck and de Armas — to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.” Deep Water, which also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery and Jacob Elordi, debuts March 18 on Hulu…

Netflix released a teaser video announcing April 20 as the premiere date the long-awaited second season of Natasha Lyonne’s Emmy-winning comedy Russian Doll, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season two, per the streaming service, will “continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out”…

