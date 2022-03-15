In Brief: ‘New Amsterdam’ closing shop; More ‘Puss in Boots’, and more

The NBC medical drama New Amsterdam will finish with its beforehand introduced fifth season, in keeping with Deadline. The sequence stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who juggles a most cancers prognosis along with his new function because the medical director of the oldest public hospital in America. Since being renewed for its third, fourth, and fifth seasons in 2020, the present has seen its rankings steadily decline. New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays on NBC. The season 4 finale is slated to air Could 24…

CODA star Marlee Matlin will make her directorial debut with Fox’s upcoming anthology crime drama Accused. The Oscar-winning actress will helm an episode about “a deaf girl who turns into a surrogate and commits a criminal offense of advocacy and safety,” in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter. “I couldn’t be extra excited for the chance to direct, and to work on a mission with such esteemed, proficient, and expert producers, writers, forged and crew,” says Matlin. “I’ve by no means shied away from challenges and having the chance to be one of many first feminine, Deaf administrators in tv is one I’m wanting ahead to”…

Salma Hayek is ready to reprise the function of Kitty Softpaws within the upcoming Puss in Boots sequel The Final Want, in keeping with Deadline. Antonio Banderas can even return because the titular cat, joined this time by newcomers Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph, Anthony Mendez and Samson Kayo. The Final Want follows the daring outlaw Puss in Boots as he discovers that his ardour for peril and disrespect for security have taken their toll, per Deadline. The unique 2011 movie — a derivative of Shrek — adopted Puss’ adventures previous to his debut look in Shrek 2. The movie earned greater than $149 million stateside and near $555 million worldwide…

