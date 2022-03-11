In Brief: ‘Sesame Street”s Luis dead; ‘Flip or Flop’ ending, and more

Emilio Delgado, the actor finest identified for enjoying Luis on the favored PBS children sequence Sesame Avenue, died at his residence Thursday of a number of myeloma, which Delgado had been battling since December 2020, his agent, Renee Glicker, tells The New York Times. He was 81. The beloved Mexican-American actor performed Luis, the Repair-It Store proprietor, for a complete of 44 years. He took a short hiatus from the present within the late 80s, however returned inside a 12 months. In between Sesame Avenue appearances, Delgado appeared in plenty of standard primetime TV sequence, together with Quincy, Hawaii 5-O, Falcon Crest, Home of Playing cards, and three iterations of the Legislation & Order franchise. He was a recurring forged member of Lou Grant, showing in 19 episodes as Nationwide Editor Rubin Castillo…

Austin Butler, who had a breakout position in Baz Lurhann‘s Elvis biopic, is in talks to affix the forged of Dune: Half 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 movie, based on The Hollywood Reporter. Butler would play Feyd-Rautha, the crafty nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the villain performed by Stellan Skarsgård. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh can also be in talks to play play Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of the galactic emperor, who types a relationship with Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Half 2, which additionally stars unique forged members Chalamet, Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Zendaya, is slated for an October 2023 launch…

Peaky Blinders‘ sixth and remaining season is heading to Netflix on June 10, based on Variety. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, chief of the Birmingham-based felony gang. Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Pleasure and Sophie Rundle are additionally again, together with Stephen Graham. Helen McCrory‘s character, Aunt Polly, won’t return, following the actress’ tragic dying from most cancers this previous April…

HGTV’s standard residence renovation sequence Flip or Flop will finish after its present 10th season. Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack revealed the information in separate Instagram posts, and HGTV confirmed the information in a press release obtained by Deadline, writing, “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favourite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an finish after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted sequence…We stay up for seeing extra of Tarek and Christina’s actual life, actual property and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo sequence Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.” Flip or Flop‘s sequence finale is about for Thursday, March 17…

