In Brief: Superhero movies moved by Warner Bros.; New ‘Trek’ show on the way, and more

Warner Bros. has shuffled the discharge dates for just a few of its upcoming motion pictures. Variety stories the Jason Momoa-led sequel Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom is being pushed again from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. In the meantime, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, high-tails it from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is being pushed again three months to October 21, 2022; and DC League of Tremendous-Pets — wherein Johnson voices Superman’s canine associate, Krypto the Tremendous Canine — is transferring into Black Adam‘s unique July 29, 2022 spot. Tremendous-Pets was initially slated for a Could 20, 2022 launch. Lastly, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will transfer up just a few months. The Zachary Levi-starring pic switches from June 2, 2023, to Dec. 12, 2022…

Paramount+ on Wednesday debuted the primary teaser trailer for Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff will probably be set a decade earlier than the Kirk period, and can comply with Pike and the united statesEnterprise on their very own intergalactic adventures. Anson Mount will return as fan-favorite Capt. Christopher Pike, together with Rebecca Romijn as Quantity One, Pike’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock. Unusual New Worlds launches Could 5 on Paramount+…

The 75th annual Tony Awards will return to New York Metropolis’s legendary Radio Metropolis Music Corridor on June 12, and for the primary time ever, they will air stay coast-to-coast on CBS. The four-hour ceremony will as soon as once more be break up between Paramount+ and CBS. Protection will begin on the streaming platform at 7 p.m. ET, with the rest of the ceremony airing stay on CBS at eight p.m. ET. Paramount+ may even stream the telecast alongside the stay present, and the present will probably be obtainable on-demand in its entirety after airing. Nominations for this yr’s Tonys will probably be introduced Could 3…

CBS introduced on Wednesday that it has renewed 4 of its well-liked actuality reveals — Survivor, The Superb Race, Robust as Nails and the house makeover sequence Secret Movie star Renovation — for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The renewals will take Survivor by way of its 44th season and The Superb Race to its 34th cycle. Robust as Nails will run by way of its fifth season and Secret Movie star Renovation is headed into its second season…

Conrad Janis, the character actor best-known for enjoying Fred McConnell, the daddy of Pam Dawber’s Mindy in Mork & Mindy, the 70s sitcom that additionally starred Robin Williams, died March 1 in Los Angeles, enterprise supervisor Dean A. Avedon tells The New York Times. He was 94. A reason behind dying was not given. Janis appeared on many well-liked TV reveals, together with The Untouchables, Get Good, My Favourite Martian, The Waltons, Maude, Completely satisfied Days, The Jeffersons, Laverne & Shirley and Frazier. On movie he appeared in Airport 1975, Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Evening and Ben Stiller’s cult favourite The Cable Man, starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick, amongst others. Janis was additionally a profitable and lifelong jazz trombonist who carried out commonly along with his group, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.