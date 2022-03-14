In Brief: ‘The Boys’ drops season 3 trailer, and more

Netflix has canceled The Child-Sitters Membership after two seasons, based on The Hollywood Reporter. Season two ranked ninth on the streamer’s world English-language top-10 sequence record for October 11-17, the week of its premiere, however dropped the week after. It didn’t make the streamer’s U.S. high 10 within the month after its premiere, per THR. The sequence, based mostly on the best-selling ebook sequence, follows “the friendship and babysitting adventures of 5 greatest pals in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.” The season two solid contains Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Anais Lee, Vivian Watson and Kyndra Sanchez, who took over the position of Daybreak, changing Xochitl Gomez…

Amazon Prime Video dropped the season-three teaser trailer of The Boys on Saturday. Star Trek film sequence star Karl City performs Billy Butcher within the present about very flawed superheroes and the individuals in search of to make them pay. Season three of The Boys will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will likely be out there every Friday following, main as much as the epic season finale on July 8…

The third season of the Netflix sequence The Umbrella Academy will premiere June 22, the streaming service announced on Sunday. The sequence, starring Elliot Web page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, facilities on seven youngsters adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who work collectively to resolve a thriller surrounding the dying of their father…

