In first interview since foot surgery, Tim Hardaway Jr. talks hopeful return and Mavs’ new ‘swagger’

LOS ANGELES — As Tim Hardaway Jr. crutched through the tunnel of the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center arena while the Mavericks practiced last weekend, he revealed his most promising sign of progress in the month since he fractured his left foot on that same court.

Hardaway packed a full pair of shoes for this road trip.

Since he suffered the injury on Jan. 25 and had surgery a week later, the 29-year-old guard had brought only the right shoes. But, he added a left one to his luggage this week in case he got permission to shed his walking boot and begin rehab in earnest before the team returns home Wednesday.

Ever hopeful — and ever-present.

Though Hardaway’s timeline for a return to basketball remains uncertain, he hasn’t taken a step back from his involvement with the Mavericks.

In a recent conversation with The Dallas Morning News, his first interview since his layup-gone-wrong in San Francisco, Hardaway discussed his recovery progress, outlook for the remainder of the season and how he’s still making an impact from his new spot on the bench.

Boot, single shoe, and all.

“This injury takes a lot of time,” Hardaway said. “I’ve looked up a lot of information on the injury. I mean, everybody has different times. Everybody’s body is different. I’m going to make sure I’m 100% healthy. That’s the most important part. Not 85%, not 90%, not 95% because it’s something you don’t want to reaggravate and be out for a longer period of time, and with the bone and where it’s at, a lot of blood doesn’t go into that area of the foot like the rest of the body.

“I’ll say this: The further we go, the better chance I have. That’s the answer I’ll give.”

When the Mavericks returned to Chase Center on Sunday — and escaped with a 19-point, fourth-quarter comeback win — Hardaway didn’t cure the spot on the Warriors’ court where he planted his left leg for a layup during the second quarter of the Mavericks’ Jan. 25 loss.

He’d made peace with his long-term absence since feeling a pop and trying — and failing — to wiggle his toes once he hobbled over to the free-throw line.

He’s quick to remember he still made both shots before being carried off the court.

He also remembered the Warriors’ medical staff appearing hesitant to give him a full diagnosis as they helped him in the examination room that night.

He knew that was a bad sign.

Fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

No question he’d need surgery.

He wanted it ASAP.

“It’s just at a point now waiting for docs to see if I can take the boot off and start rehabbing it for real,” Hardaway said. “I’m so off-centered, and my hips are hurting a little bit here and there because I have the boot on, and then sometimes I’m walking barefoot, and then I want to hurry up and put a shoe on so I can even it out.

“But, it is what it is. As long as my foot does well, I’m happy.”

Hardaway Jr. has since had his stitches removed — while the Mavericks were in Miami, two weeks after his Feb. 1 surgery — and on Tuesday before the Mavericks play the Lakers in Los Angeles, he’ll have a four-week evaluation.

That his various follow-ups have come while on the road underscores the part of Hardaway’s rehab that the Mavericks appreciate most.

Coach Jason Kidd wouldn’t have blamed his starting shooting guard if Hardaway stayed in Dallas instead of crutching throughout arenas and hotels on the road. Other Mavericks in extended injury absences have done so.

But Hardaway, one of the team’s vocal leaders over his three years with the franchise, didn’t consider the option.

“It goes beyond basketball. I mean, it’s a brotherhood,” Hardaway said. “These are my guys. I’m just happy to be able to walk around and talk to them and be around them and smell the gym and hear the basketball bouncing.”

During games, Hardaway now occupies the end of the bench for his current role as part-coach, part-hype man.

He watches opposing head coaches to pick up hand gestures and terminology and shouts out play calls and defensive looks to help teammates get over screens.

“I have heard him in timeouts and also during the game,” Kidd said. “We need that, especially because I don’t spend a lot of time that far down there [on the bench], so I’m in good hands if he’s helping.”

From his sideline view, Hardaway has gained a new perspective on his team — one that’s made him more eager to contribute on the court as soon as he’s cleared.

“We have a lot more swagger about ourselves,” Hardaway said. “Playing hard on both ends of the floor, not caring who shoots the ball, just making sure they get back on defense and making sure they have each other’s back, especially when there’s either an altercation or when there’s someone on the ground, and you need to pick them up.

“You see it. Everybody’s there for one another. Everybody has each other’s back. It’s great to see everybody going on an upward [trend] and making sure that everyone is on the same page, from what I see, and that starts with Coach Kidd and it trickles down to Luka and it trickles down to all the veterans.”

