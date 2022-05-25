IN MEMORIAM: Bernard Wright: Funk and Jazz Legend Dies in Dallas at 58

Wright is best known for his popular 1985 hit song, “Who Do You Love,” from his third album Mr. Wright released that same year. “Who Do You Love” peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s R&B singles chart and was heavily sampled by Hip-Hop and R&B artists L.L. Cool J, Dr. Dre, Big Pun, The Luniz, Tichina Arnold and Ty Dolla Sign. Hip-Hop artists Skee-lo and Snoop Dog sampled “Spinnin,” another song by Wright.

Wright had many musical influences including Miles Davis, Dave Grusin, Marcus Miller and Lenny Wright and was known for blending funk, jazz and hip-hop to create a distinct sound. Wright often collaborated with his influencers. In 1991 Grusin signed Wright and produced his debut album Nard. R&B Legend Luther Vandross and Patti Austin sang backup vocals on the song, “Music is Key” on the album. Wright also worked with Bobby Brown, Doug E. Fresh, Miles Davis, and Cameo.

Wright’s collaborations resulted in the formation of jazz fusion super group The RH Factor. In 2003, Wright formed the group with the late legendary jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove. The group included Wright, The Roots/Soulquarians James Poyser, bassist Dino Palladino and Hargrove, who passed away in 2018. They released three albums between 2003 and 2006, working with iconic artists D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Common among others. Wright also released three gospel albums following the success of the RH Factor. Check out Wright’s thoughts on music in 1983 and his song “Won’t You Let Me Love You,” below: