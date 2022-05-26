IN MEMORIAM: The Victims of the Texas Elementary School Massacre

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

A total of 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom were killed in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The May 24 shooting has shattered the hearts of many in this small Texas community — as well as many around the globe. Here’s a list of the victims:

Teachers

Lydia Martinez Delgado.

Irma Garcia.

Students

Xavier Lopez, 10-years old, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10-years old, was identified by her father, Angel Garza. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast. She received an honor roll certificate just minutes before the gunman opened fire.

Jose Flores Jr., 10-years old, was also killed. His death confirmed by his father.

Alithia Ramirez, 10-years old. Her death was confirmed by relatives.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10-years old. Family members told KHOU of Houston.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10-years old, was confirmed dead, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News.

Alexandria Lexi Rubio, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Uziyah Garcia, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10. Confirmed by family.

Rojelio Torres, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Makenna Elrod, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Confirmed by family.

Ellie Lugo, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Miranda Mathis, 11-years old. Confirmed by family.

Maite Yuleana, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Tess Marie Mata, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

Jackie Cazares, 10-years old. Confirmed by family.

