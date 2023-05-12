In Texas, car burglars often become repeat offenders

SAN ANTONIO — Cody Flores has resorted to leaving his car doorways unlocked because of the expanding incidents of car burglaries in his community. In the previous couple of months, there were 20 burglaries in Flores’ community, and he has been a sufferer of more than one thefts himself. After dealing with expensive restore expenses for the home windows on his truck and car, he now opts to depart his doorways unlocked whilst getting rid of all treasured pieces from his car to steer clear of extra bills.

Flores expressed his frustration, pronouncing, “It’s more or less violating… it is fairly pricey to mend. I wouldn’t have to suppose, ‘Hey, must I unencumber my car?,’ simply as a value research factor.”

While the police were a success in catching some offenders, it might take years for suspects to visit trial, leaving them unfastened to dedicate extra crimes within the period in-between. Several house owners in several places, like The Rim and different companies, have had their vehicles damaged into more than one instances. Jason Straughan, whose Tesla was once damaged into outdoor a financial institution in extensive sunlight, was once shocked and stunned on the well-planned robbery. Unfortunately, this isn’t the one demanding pattern rising in San Antonio’s car housebreaking instances.

Arrested, Released, Repeat

One of the worst offenders that KENS 5 came upon is Johnny Angel Alonzo. He focused a number of cars in April 2020 and was once placed on house arrest with an ankle observe. However, Alonzo got rid of his observe and left his house to dedicate every other robbery. In July 2020, he burglarized 4 cars in Guadalupe County and was once discovered in charge a month later, receiving a 75-day prison sentence. It is unclear how a lot time he served in prison. In November 2022, when Alonzo was once in the end attempted in Bexar County, he was once dealing with an enhanced “evading arrest with vehicle” fee, amounting to a third-degree criminal and a possible two-year jail sentence. However, as an alternative of a jail sentence, Alonzo was once given handiest 4 years of probation in a plea deal.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales stood through the verdict of probation, mentioning that Alonzo’s housebreaking sufferers didn’t wish to press fees. He additionally claimed that the offences in Guadalupe County came about after the plea deal was once made and thus weren’t eligible to be a part of it. Meanwhile, Alonzo violated his probation in January 2022, however the government didn’t arrest him for the ones breaches. He remained unfastened with out a penalties all the way through 2021. Gonzales may no longer give a explanation why for Alonzo’s loss of arrest for the probation violations.

‘I’m Not Happy It Took This Long’

Finally, in February 2022, Alonzo was once arrested for breaking right into a car. Despite spending time in prison, he was once launched on bond, however he persevered to dedicate extra burglaries, together with stealing a car and breaking into two extra cars in September and October of that very same 12 months. In December 2022, he was once stuck illegally possessing a handgun, resulting in his ultimate trial in January 2023 the place he was once sentenced to 5 years in jail.

The extend in trial and sentencing raised issues in regards to the criminal gadget’s potency, particularly in the case of instances involving a backlog of instances led to through COVID-19. Edgar Garcia, who was once accused of 9 burglaries in January 2021, didn’t pass to courtroom for the ones crimes till March 2023, over two years later. While out on bond in 2022, Garcia was once arrested for 2 cases of annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon. Gonzales stated the problem of people committing further crimes in the neighborhood whilst ready to be attempted for earlier offenses, however he argued that the prosecution workplace was once doing its phase, with COVID and the courtroom gadget contributing to delays.

Concerned electorate must take proactive measures to offer protection to their assets because the prevalence of car housebreaking continues to upward thrust in San Antonio.

