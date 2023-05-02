In Trump trial over rape, defamation, another woman claims Trump accosted her

A woman testified on Tuesday that in the late 1970s, Donald Trump molested her on an airliner. Jessica Leeds stated that Trump accosted her with what seemed like “40 zillion hands.” Leeds joined other witnesses who supported E. Jean Carroll’s testimony that Trump raped her in a midtown luxury department store in New York City. Trump has continuously denied the claims. Leeds testified to give support to Carroll’s memoir published in 2019. The Associated Press doesn’t usually name those who report sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll and Leeds have done.

Lisa Birnbach testified that Carroll phoned her right after her encounter with Trump to report what occurred. An emotional and hyperventilating Carroll refused to go to the police. Leeds was working in sales and was in her late 30s when she was invited to sit in the only empty aisle seat in the first-class cabin. The man sitting beside the window introduced himself as Donald Trump. After some conversation and eating, “all of a sudden Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” Leeds said. The encounter seemed to take a while, but it was probably just a few seconds, she added. Leeds managed to wriggle out of the seat when Trump started putting his hand up her skirt. When the plane landed, Leeds remained on the plane until everyone left to avoid running into Trump again.

