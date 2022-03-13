In Wisconsin, a political battle over the 2020 vote still rages – 60 Minutes

The first season is already underway for this fall’s midterm elections. And based on a CBS Information ballot, 61% of voters say they need politicians to handle the voting course of. Former President Donald Trump insists voter fraud price him re-election, regardless of having misplaced greater than 60 lawsuits difficult the method. Practically three-quarters of Republicans consider Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. And Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states – together with Arizona, Florida, and Georgia – have rewritten election legal guidelines. Republicans say it is with a view to make voting safer. Democrats say it is to make it tougher for his or her conventional base to solid ballots. Maybe no state is extra contentious than Wisconsin, which Joe Biden received by lower than one p.c of the vote, and the place a battle is raging over voting rights and wrongs.

Invoice Whitaker: Was the 2020 vote in Wisconsin clear and truthful?

Kathy Bernier: Sure.

Invoice Whitaker: The election was not stolen from Donald Trump?

Kathy Bernier: No. The election was not stolen from Donald Trump.

Kathy Bernier is a Wisconsin Republican state senator. She advised us widespread voter fraud is all however not possible in Wisconsin.

Invoice Whitaker: How is it you could say that with such certainty, and such conviction?

Kathy Bernier: As a result of I do know the method.

A diehard conservative, Bernier started her political profession overseeing elections as clerk in Chippewa County. Right now, she chairs the state senate committee on elections and calls the discuss of voter fraud a charade that can damage Republicans on the polls.

Kathy Bernier: If there’s huge voter fraud why wasn’t it confirmed in Georgia after three recounts? Why wasn’t it confirmed in Arizona after the forensic audits? And why wasn’t it confirmed right here? As a result of it can’t be proved.

Invoice Whitaker: You supported Donald Trump?

Kathy Bernier: I voted for him twice.

Invoice Whitaker: However now I hear you saying virtually the precise reverse from what former President Donald Trump says, and his supporters are saying now.

Kathy Bernier: I do not know why individuals do not need to hear the reality. However it’s my Christian values to inform the reality and I- and I’ll. There isn’t a proof of voter fraud. It is time to transfer on.

Kathy Bernier

However Wisconsin Republicans can not seem to get previous 2020. Final month within the state capitol, Republicans from everywhere in the state urged GOP legislators to face agency. Rally organizer Jefferson Davis, the previous village president of Menomonee Falls, had a message for Democrats.

Jefferson Davis at rally: In Wisconsin, you’ll now not cheat, you’ll now not steal, and you’ll now not commit election fraud.

Republicans dominate each chambers of the Wisconsin legislature and most received on the identical 2020 poll that former President Trump now contests. Republican candidates hoping to unseat Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, both deny President Joe Biden received the election, will not say, or query the method. 4 GOP politicians are angling to oust Democrat Doug La Follette, Wisconsin’s secretary of state. Over his 44 years in workplace Republican legislatures have lower his price range, lowered his duties and moved his workplace to the capitol basement the place he spends his days certifying paperwork.

Doug La Follette: So why would somebody need to be secretary of state?

Invoice Whitaker: What is going on on?

Doug La Follette: Given the entire Trump election phenomenon there’s an effort to get extra management of elections in key states. And Wisconsin is a key battleground state.

And Republicans working to unseat him do need to empower the workplace to supervise elections.

Doug La Follette: And it is happening all throughout the nation. There are Trump candidates working for secretary of state in lots of locations attempting to perform comparable issues.

Doug La Follette

We reached out to high Republican leaders, and all both declined our request for an interview, or would not reply.

Robin Vos: Each single course of, it would not matter what it’s, can at all times be improved.



Republican Robin Vos, the highly effective speaker of the meeting, advised Wisconsin public radio half the state or extra believes there have been severe issues with the 2020 election. He ordered an investigation – the third by the legislature – to verify for flaws within the election and suggest legislative fixes.

Robin Vos: Whoever wins, the overwhelming majority of individuals ought to assume it was finished truthful and sq..

This previous June, he appointed former Wisconsin Supreme Court docket justice, and former deputy affiliate director of outreach, range and inclusion within the Trump administration, Michael Gableman to move up the investigation.

Michael Gableman: In that capability I work immediately for you, the individuals of Wisconsin.

After being tapped for the job, Gableman advised the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, like most individuals he did not have “a complete understanding and even any understanding of how elections work.” But, he had advised a Republican crowd the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Michael Gableman: I do not assume anybody right here can consider something extra systematically unjust than a stolen election.

Meeting Speaker Robin Vos introduced the Gableman investigation final June, simply hours after former President Donald Trump accused the speaker of “working onerous to cowl up election corruption” in 2020.

Not lengthy afterward, Vos flew to a Trump rally with the previous president and warranted him of a top-to-bottom investigation by Michael Gableman.

Gableman, who additionally ignored our requests for an interview, attracts a wage of $11,000 a month. He is made little try to be clear or bipartisan. He revealed his workers solely below stress from the press and Democrats; some had been discovered to have labored within the Trump administration or with cease the steal efforts. His investigation has been so secretive a decide dominated it violated Wisconsin’s public data regulation. This month, Gableman launched his interim report – stay on cable TV from the state capitol.

Michael Gableman: I consider the legislature should take a really onerous have a look at the choice of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.

The legislature’s personal workers attorneys say there is not any authorized method to decertify the election.

The Related Press discovered about two dozen individuals had been charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin in 2020 out of greater than three-million votes solid. However Michael Gableman says he believes the entire course of was flawed. He factors to grants from a nonprofit funded by Mark Zuckerberg, to assist municipalities run secure elections within the pandemic. About 2,500 communities across the nation – each crimson and blue – acquired funds, together with 217 in Wisconsin that received about $10 million. However Gableman targeted on what he calls the Zuckerberg 5.

Michael Gableman: The 5 largest recipients had been the 5 largest Democratic managed cities within the state.

He referred to as grants to the state’s 5 largest cities bribes to spice up votes for Democrats and quoted their grant software.

Michael Gableman: With specific emphasis on reaching voters of colour, low earnings voters with out dependable entry to web, disabilities and first language shouldn’t be English.

Meagan Wolfe

He discovered that language damning; however a federal decide appointed by George W. Bush discovered nothing unlawful concerning the grants. Michael Gableman blames what he calls a botched election on the bipartisan Wisconsin elections fee – which was created a number of years in the past by Republicans within the legislature. He particularly targets its administrator, Meagan Wolfe.

Meagan Wolfe: My place is nonpartisan as is all the workers on the Wisconsin Elections Fee.

Invoice Whitaker: What does that truly imply?

Meagan Wolfe: To me, it implies that I do not give any deference to political stress, so individuals attempting to sway us to implement elections in a manner that is likely to be useful to 1 occasion, or one candidate, or the opposite.

Meagan Wolfe was unanimously confirmed for the Wisconsin Elections Fee by the Republican-controlled state senate virtually three years in the past. In February of this 12 months she was sworn in as president of the Nationwide Affiliation of State Election Administrators.

Meagan Wolfe: Once we say that the election in Wisconsin was free and truthful, we’re not guessing. We all know that as a result of we have now audited the election. We have now recounted the election. We have now canvassed the election. There have been court docket choices which have seemed on the election and affirmed the consequence.

Invoice Whitaker: Why are individuals suspicious of the result of this election?

Meagan Wolfe: I am not likely positive, aside from it looks like individuals are on the lookout for a unique reply to help a unique conclusion.

Invoice Whitaker: A special consequence to the election outcomes?

Meagan Wolfe: Sure.

Invoice Whitaker: The place is that coming from?

Meagan Wolfe: Folks’s freedom to vote is a sacred proper. They usually take that very severely. However then there’s different people who I feel are attempting to weaponize misinformation to mislead individuals for a partisan goal.

By her account, Michael Gableman is revising historical past, making extraordinary measures they needed to take to run a secure election in a lethal pandemic appear sinister.

In the course of the presidential main in April 2020: lengthy traces, scared, chilly, annoyed voters. Three weeks earlier President Trump had declared a nationwide emergency. On Election Day, Meeting Speaker Vos, in protecting gear, advised voters there was nothing to fret about.

Robin Vos: It is going easily, appears to be fairly nice in virtually each a part of Wisconsin so I am pleased with what we’re doing.

With all of the uncertainty, the Bipartisan Elections Fee needed to make snap choices, reinterpret election legal guidelines to suit unprecedented circumstances – all finished transparently in public Zoom conferences.

The elections fee gave communities steerage on absentee ballots – which shot up from 4% to 40% of all votes. They endorsed expanded use of dropboxes. As an alternative of holding on-site voting at nursing houses, which had been COVID sizzling spots on the time, the committee ordered election clerks to mail ballots to residents who’d requested them. In his report, Michael Gableman claims all these choices had been unlawful.

Invoice Whitaker: You had been the primary state within the nation to must have an election in the midst of this pandemic.

Meagan Wolfe: We had been. I nonetheless get goosebumps once I take into consideration the truth that in all 1,850 municipalities throughout our state they had been in a position to open their polls on Election Day. They did not have ballot employees. They did not have provides. They usually had been risking their well being.

However, Michael Gableman accuses the elections fee of stealing residents’ votes. Twenty-three GOP legislators are calling for Meagan Wolfe and elections commissioners to be investigated and presumably prosecuted for legal conduct. Gableman proposes eliminating the bipartisan fee altogether and giving its duties to elected officers, who he says could be extra accountable to voters. This previous week the legislature prolonged Gableman’s contract. His investigation will proceed a minimum of by means of april.

Invoice Whitaker: In your estimation, is that a– credible investigation?

Kathy Bernier: No.

Invoice Whitaker: Simply flat out no?

Kathy Bernier: No. We have to shut this up. We have to transfer on and we have to elect Republicans in 2022.

Republican State Senator Kathy Bernier plans to retire when her time period is up in January. She will not be working in 2022, however she says the stakes could not be greater.

Kathy Bernier: Donald Trump continues to be the top of the Republican occasion as I see it. He’s probably gonna’ run in 2024. He has a variety of energy, and a variety of affect, and I respect that. So I do not occur to care about that.

Invoice Whitaker: What do you care about?

Kathy Bernier: That we depart this nation higher off now than it was prior to now. We’re taking place a slippery slope. And perhaps it is not simply politics to me, it issues.

