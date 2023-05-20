Inaugural SoFlo Boat Show sets sail next to Miami Marine Stadium – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

If you might be on the lookout for some a laugh in South Florida this weekend, head to the inaugural SoFlo Boat Show on Virginia Key. This match provides greater than only a boat display; you’ll experience leisure like a two-time flyboard international champion. According to Tony Albelo, the founding father of SoFlo Boat Show, “This is the place to come and get ready for the summer.”

The SoFlo Boat Show takes position at the stunning blue waters of Biscayne Bay, steps from Miami Marine Stadium. You can browse and purchase boats of all sizes, from small skiffs for flat fishing to massive 50-foot yachts with state rooms.

If you would not have the manner to purchase a ship at the present time, no drawback. You can nonetheless benefit from the display or even meet some new pals who’re keen to percentage their boats. “Some people say it’s better to have a friend with a boat than to own a boat. Me, personally, I like owning my own boat. I get to do what I want,” mentioned Tony.

Aside from the boats, there are many different a laugh and thrilling actions to experience on the SoFlo Boat Show. For example, you’ll check out some new water toys, such because the SEABOB. At The Aqua Zone, you’ll watch other folks doing tips in a 40,000-gallon pool the place a Jet Ski could also be incorporated.

And in case you simply need to loosen up, you’ll experience beverages at the water at satisfied hour costs at sundown. If you might be , you may additionally meet just a little Mexican cutie. Plus, gawking at one of the most distinctive boats on show is a a laugh task in and of itself.

The display runs till Sunday, and tickets are $40, with parking costing an extra $20. Kids underneath 12 years of age can input without cost. The display will shut at 8 p.m. on Saturday and seven p.m. on Sunday. If you purchase a ship, you’ll be able to even obtain loose marine gasoline.

So, be certain that to grasp the chance to have some a laugh within the solar and at the water on the SoFlo Boat Show.

FOR MORE INFO:

SoFlo Boat Show

May 19-21, 2023

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Virginia Key, FL 33149

sofloboatshow.com

