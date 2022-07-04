Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas alongside the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.

Lifeguards right here on Long Island are looking out this July 4th for sharks.

“It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it’s just normal course when you’re going to the beach,” stated beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.

Shark patrols, together with drone use, are ramped up throughout the world after a handful of incidents, together with one over the weekend.

A lifeguard additional east on the island was attacked throughout a coaching train, the place he was mockingly taking part in a sufferer.

“I felt sharp, sharp pain,” stated lifeguard Zachari Gallo. “Once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark.”

Last week, a 9-foot shark grabbed a Florida teenager whereas she was scalloping.

“I tried to push it off of me and punch it in its nose,” stated shark chew survivor Addison Bethea. “It tried to drag me underwater because we were in like 6 feet of water.”

She is scheduled for amputation surgical procedure on Tuesday.

And a California man almost bled to loss of life final month in Pacific Grove.

“We had to quickly cut his wetsuit off of him and open it all up and try to apply tourniquets to each limb and also to his abdomen, because he was bleeding severely,” stated Aimee Johns.

Experts stress that shark attacks are extraordinarily uncommon. Your likelihood of being bitten is one in 11 million. Still, there are some precautions you possibly can take.

Signs, like one on Cape Cod, remind swimmers by no means to exit alone and hold near shore.

Beachgoers can even try new apps that monitor shark sightings.

“Just be aware. It’s something definitely to be aware of,” stated beachgoer Francina Cerrone.

There had been 47 shark bites in 2021, up greater than 40% from the earlier yr.