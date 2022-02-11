Incumbent David Holt wins Oklahoma City mayoral election – Ballotpedia News

The nonpartisan mayoral election for Oklahoma City, Okla., was held on Feb. 8. The candidate filing deadline was Dec. 8.
Incumbent David Holt defeated Frank Urbanic, Carol Hefner, and Jimmy Lawson. Holt received 59.8% of the votes. Though the office is nonpartisan, Holt has identified as a Republican.
The runoff election, scheduled for April 5, was canceled after Holt won the general election outright.
Oklahoma City is the largest city in Oklahoma and the 27th-largest city in the U.S. by population.
