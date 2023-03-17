Incumbent Jane Castor wins reelection as mayor of Tampa | Florida

The general election for Tampa, Florida, was on March 7. The filing deadline to run passed on Jan. 20.

Candidates competed for seven of seven city council seats, with all seven incumbents running for reelection. Candidates also competed for mayor of Tampa. Incumbent Jane Castor and Belinda Noah ran in the nonpartisan mayoral election. Castor won reelection with 80.1% of the vote to Noah’s 7.5%.

A general runoff election is scheduled for April 25 for races where no candidate received a majority of the general election vote. The following candidates advanced to the general runoff election:

Sonja Brookins and Alan Clendenin: District 1 At-Large

Incumbent Guido Maniscalco and Robin Lockett: District 2 At-Large

Incumbent Lynn Hurtak and Janet Cruz: District 3 At-Large

Incumbent Charlie Miranda and Hoyt Prindle: District 6

Tampa is the third-largest city in Florida and the 51st-largest city in the U.S. by population.

