Incumbent Sid Miller leads fierce GOP primary for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller led in his hotly contested primary against a GOP state representative backed by some big names in Republican state politics.

Miller had a commanding lead over southeast Texas state Rep. James White and another opponent, results showed Tuesday night. Challengers have attacked Miller, an outspoken conservative backed by former president Donald Trump, by raising questions about his ethics.

Austin lawyer Susan Hays was comfortably winning the Democratic race to oppose the GOP nominee in November’s general election. No Democrat has been elected to any Texas statewide seat since 1994.

Another incumbent, Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian seemed in runoff territory in his Republican race. Luke Warford is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The primary for a seat on Texas’ oil and gas regulatory board is facing far more scrutiny in the aftermath of 2021′s deadly winter storm.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham had an edge in the crowded Republican primary for Texas land commissioner as results still came in. Sandragrace Martinez was narrowly leading the Democratic race, but no candidate had more than 50% of the vote.

Any primary runoffs would be decided on May 24.

Agriculture commissioner

The agriculture commissioner race intensified as Miller’s challengers pressed the incumbent on his relationship with an aide who’s now facing corruption charges. Miller cut ties with the adviser but is casting the aide’s indictment as politically motivated.

Miller’s longtime political consultant, Todd Smith, was indicted in January on theft and bribery charges related to selling access to hemp licenses from Miller’s agency. Smith’s attorneys said he is not guilty of the charges.

White, the only Black Republican in the Legislature, accused Miller of corruption and hurting Texas farmers and ranchers. Miller is running for a third four-year term.

The field also includes Republican Carey Counsil and Democrats Hays and Ed Ireson. The state consumer protection agency markets Texas products, administers the school lunch program and pursues economic development opportunities, among other things.

Miller has previously come under scrutiny for controversies including using taxpayer money for two trips that involved getting a “Jesus Shot” injection in Oklahoma and competing in a Mississippi rodeo show. He ultimately avoided criminal charges after an investigation into the travel.

Critics have repeatedly called out Miller’s sharing of misinformation and racist memes on his social media accounts.

Railroad commissioner

The winter storm had been the main point of attack for the numerous Republican candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Chairman Wayne Christian from the three-member board. Christian is seeking his second six-year term.

But Christian, a Republican from Center and former member of the Texas House, has been embroiled in controversy after recent news reports shined light on a $100,000 campaign donation from the Center-based company High Roller Group that came just days after he voted to approve a permit for the company.

Interest in the down ballot stateside race only has grown in recent days with the sudden death of candidate Marvin “Sarge” Summers in a car crash near Midland. Oil and gas attorney Sarah Stogner has seen attention surge after she posted a campaign video on TikTok of her nearly nude atop a West Texas pumpjack.

Killeen oil engineer Dawayne Tipton and Houston oil consultant Tom Slocum Jr. round out the slate of GOP challengers.

Land commissioner

Buckingham was well positioned ahead of the primary. The oculoplastic surgeon from Lakeway has the backing of Trump and other high-profile Republicans, along with a staunchly conservative record at the Legislature.

The job that includes looking after the Alamo is open because current officeholder George P. Bush is running for attorney general. Alamo fights bubbled up in the race as Buckingham and other Republicans rallied to defend the legendary site against what they say are left-leaning attempts to rewrite Texas history.

The field to replace Bush drew seven other Republicans and four Democrats — among them organizer and former attorney Jinny Suh and conservationist Jay Kleberg, of the state’s King Ranch family.

Those Democrats’ campaigns focused on climate change and reducing the state’s carbon footprint.

The General Land Office oversees 13 million acres of public lands and mineral rights, natural disaster recovery efforts, investments for public education and benefits for Texas veterans.

Austin correspondent Philip Jankowski contributed to this report.