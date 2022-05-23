Indiahasspacetoattract$90bndebtflows:RBI

Business

India has space to attract $90bn debt flows: RBI

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Indiahasthespacetoattractdebtflowsofanother$90billion(aroundRs693,000crore)giventhethresholdlevelofthecountry’sexternaldebt,saysaReserveBankofIndiastudy.

“TheempiricalresultssuggestthatasagainstIndia’scurrentexternaldebttoGDPratioof20percent,theestimatedthresholdlevelishigherintherangebetween23percentand24percentofGDP,indicatingspaceforattractingmoredebtflowsoftheorderof$90billion,”saystheRBIstudyon‘GrowthmaximisingexternaldebtofIndia’.Giventheriskofamplifyingexternalvulnerabilitiesbecauseofhigherexposuretoexternaldebt,theestimatedspacemaybeusedcarefullybalancingtheobjectiveofgrowthandmacro-stability,itsaid.

India’sdebtmarketisbeingprogressivelyopeneduptotheforeigncapitalinacarefulandcalibratedmanner.

Accordingtoestimates,India’sexternaldebtstoodat$614.9billionasatend-December2022.Commercialborrowings(CBs)at$226.4billion,NRIdepositsat$141.9billionandshort-termtradecreditat$110.5billion,togetheraccountforabout78percentofthetotalexternaldebt.TheexternaldebttoGDPratioasatend-December2021was20.0percent.

Thetotalexternaldebt,whichfellbelowthepre-crisislevelsintheimmediateaftermathofthepandemiclockdown,crossedthepre-pandemiclevelsasatend-December2020andconsolidatedfurtherhelpedbyNRIdepositscrossingpre-pandemiclevelsasatend-June2020,commercialborrowingscrossingthepre-pandemiclevelsasatendSeptember2021andshort-termtradecreditcrossingthepre-pandemiclevelsasatend-December2021,theRBIsaid.

Incontrast,India’sexternaldebtremainedrelativelyimmunetotheglobalfinancialcrisis(GFC)reflectingtheresilienceofcommercialborrowings,themostgrowth-sensitiveandthelargestcomponentofIndia’sexternaldebt.“TheresilienceofcommercialborrowingsinthewakeoftheGFCstemmedlargelyfromtherelativelymutedimpactofGFCongrowthinsharpcontrasttothatduringGLD,”thestudysaid.

Atpresent,arule-baseddynamiclimitforoutstandingstockofECBsat6.5percentofGDPisinplace.AsIndiaaimsathigher,sustainableandinclusivegrowth,theneedforattractinglargerexternaldebtflowswithintheestimatedthresholdmaybeassessedalongwithotherexternalvulnerabilityparameterssothatthegrowthobjectiveispursuedwhilepreservingoverallmacro-stability,theRBIstudysaid.

Externaldebt,bysupplementingdomesticsavings,canhelpcountriesgrowfaster.Butalargestockofexternaldebtcanpotentiallycreatevulnerabilitiesanddentgrowthprospects.Sincetheonsetofthepandemic,manycountrieshaveexpandedpublicspendingtosupporttherecovery,whichhasledtoabuild-upoftheirexternaldebt,IMFsays.

NRIdepositsdown$2.87bninFY22

Outstandingnon-residentIndian(NRI)depositsinIndiafellby$2.875billionto$139.020billioninthefinancialyearendedMarch2022asagainst$141.895billionayearago,accordingtothelatestRBIdata.

Indiaattractedonly$3.23billionNRIdepositsinFY22asagainst$7.36billionayearago.Non-residentexternalrupeeaccount(NR(E)RA)witnessedagrowthof$3.33billioninFY22asagainst$8.84billionlastyear.FCNR(B)depositsdeclinedby$3.55billioninFY22.







