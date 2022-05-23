Indiahasspacetoattract$90bndebtflows:RBI

Indiahasthespacetoattractdebtflowsofanother$90billion(aroundRs693,000crore)giventhethresholdlevelofthecountry’sexternaldebt,saysaReserveBankofIndiastudy.
“TheempiricalresultssuggestthatasagainstIndia’scurrentexternaldebttoGDPratioof20percent,theestimatedthresholdlevelishigherintherangebetween23percentand24percentofGDP,indicatingspaceforattractingmoredebtflowsoftheorderof$90billion,”saystheRBIstudyon‘GrowthmaximisingexternaldebtofIndia’.Giventheriskofamplifyingexternalvulnerabilitiesbecauseofhigherexposuretoexternaldebt,theestimatedspacemaybeusedcarefullybalancingtheobjectiveofgrowthandmacro-stability,itsaid.
India’sdebtmarketisbeingprogressivelyopeneduptotheforeigncapitalinacarefulandcalibratedmanner.
Accordingtoestimates,India’sexternaldebtstoodat$614.9billionasatend-December2022.Commercialborrowings(CBs)at$226.4billion,NRIdepositsat$141.9billionandshort-termtradecreditat$110.5billion,togetheraccountforabout78percentofthetotalexternaldebt.TheexternaldebttoGDPratioasatend-December2021was20.0percent.
Thetotalexternaldebt,whichfellbelowthepre-crisislevelsintheimmediateaftermathofthepandemiclockdown,crossedthepre-pandemiclevelsasatend-December2020andconsolidatedfurtherhelpedbyNRIdepositscrossingpre-pandemiclevelsasatend-June2020,commercialborrowingscrossingthepre-pandemiclevelsasatendSeptember2021andshort-termtradecreditcrossingthepre-pandemiclevelsasatend-December2021,theRBIsaid.
Incontrast,India’sexternaldebtremainedrelativelyimmunetotheglobalfinancialcrisis(GFC)reflectingtheresilienceofcommercialborrowings,themostgrowth-sensitiveandthelargestcomponentofIndia’sexternaldebt.“TheresilienceofcommercialborrowingsinthewakeoftheGFCstemmedlargelyfromtherelativelymutedimpactofGFCongrowthinsharpcontrasttothatduringGLD,”thestudysaid.
Atpresent,arule-baseddynamiclimitforoutstandingstockofECBsat6.5percentofGDPisinplace.AsIndiaaimsathigher,sustainableandinclusivegrowth,theneedforattractinglargerexternaldebtflowswithintheestimatedthresholdmaybeassessedalongwithotherexternalvulnerabilityparameterssothatthegrowthobjectiveispursuedwhilepreservingoverallmacro-stability,theRBIstudysaid.
Externaldebt,bysupplementingdomesticsavings,canhelpcountriesgrowfaster.Butalargestockofexternaldebtcanpotentiallycreatevulnerabilitiesanddentgrowthprospects.Sincetheonsetofthepandemic,manycountrieshaveexpandedpublicspendingtosupporttherecovery,whichhasledtoabuild-upoftheirexternaldebt,IMFsays.
NRIdepositsdown$2.87bninFY22
Outstandingnon-residentIndian(NRI)depositsinIndiafellby$2.875billionto$139.020billioninthefinancialyearendedMarch2022asagainst$141.895billionayearago,accordingtothelatestRBIdata.
Indiaattractedonly$3.23billionNRIdepositsinFY22asagainst$7.36billionayearago.Non-residentexternalrupeeaccount(NR(E)RA)witnessedagrowthof$3.33billioninFY22asagainst$8.84billionlastyear.FCNR(B)depositsdeclinedby$3.55billioninFY22.