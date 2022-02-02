Indian women’s hockey team steadily finding their feet in 2022

There was an air of anticipation when the Indian women’s hockey team travelled to Oman a couple of weeks ago. After the high point of the 2020 Olympic campaign, they were getting their campaign towards Paris 2024 underway (a truncated Asian Champions Trophy notwithstanding), at the Asia Cup. That was to be followed shortly after by their first couple of matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League against China at the same location. They were doing so under a new coach in Janneke Schopman and in the absence of Rani Rampal, with a bunch of new players.

The campaign in the Asia Cup ended in disappointment with the side failing to defend the gold medal they won in 2017. But the team has been steadily finding its feet – culminating in two successive wins over a side that narrowly failed to make it to the Olympic knock out stage. With a couple of weeks break before their next challenge in busy year, the squad – which is currently top of the FIH Pro League points table will be looking to build on its successes.

Steady improvement

Ahead of the Asia Cup, coach Schopman had mentioned that while the team had been working on a number of principles in practice at the national camp, it was only in competition that the side would be able to see whether that translated into performance.

Having played just one match post the Olympics, the team looked decidedly rusty in the early stages of the Asia Cup. In those early matches, there was a surfeit of basic errors in trapping and passing as well. They appeared to have switched off early in their match against – eventual champions – Japan and then despite controlling much of their semifinal against Korea, failed to capitalize on their chances.

Yet, even in the defeats, it was apparent that the team had been slowly finding its feet. The win over China – a side that only failed to progress to the Olympic knockouts on goal difference — in the bronze medal match was clinical. That dominance was reemphasized once more in the two Pro League games which India won 7-1 and 2-1. Gurjit Kaur, who had struggled with her penalty corners against Japan, settled into a groove as the tournament progressed scoring two in the final match against China. The players seemed to rate their performances highly as well. “We are playing like we did in the last Olympics. We are playing with the same rhythm,” Monika said in the post-match interview following the second game.

High intensity

In their second match of the Pro League, there were occasions where the Chinese players appeared exhausted on the field. While the fact was China were limited somewhat by only fielding 15 players in the matches against India, this was compounded by the pace at which India were playing. In the first match, five of India’s seven goals came in the second half.

Janneke Schopman replaced Sjoerd Marijne as coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey team after the Tokyo Olympics. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for FIH

“We are improving day by day. Our style is very different now. It’s much faster now,” Monika told FIH following the second encounter. While India under Sjoerd Marijne had leveraged the improved fitness standards of the team with an emphasis on playing at high pace, Schopman’s side has taken that even further. The Indians played a high press game full of quick short passes. But where the pace of the Indian team of even a year back might devolve into somewhat a frantic style, Schopman has brought a sense of solidity – with the frenzy limited to the opposition circle. The team’s relentlessness was highlighted with the side pressing forward for yet another attack despite leading 2-1 with only about 10 seconds left in the second game.

Finishing woes down to inexperience

If there is an area Schopman would look to improve on, it would be in the team’s finishing. In the Asia Cup match against Japan, India failed to convert a single penalty corner in six attempts and they missed multiple attempts in an otherwise dominant first half against Korea in the semis.

In the second game of the Pro League, India had a remarkable 33-7 edge in circle penetrations compared to China but only made six shots on goal. In the past center forward Rani Rampal would certainly have made much more of those chances but she’s currently recovering from a shoulder surgery.

Some of India’s profligacy was probably due to the fact that there were a number of relatively new faces in the side. Rampal’s replacement in the center forward position was Mariana Kujur who had all of 1 cap before going to Oman. In a high pressure position, Kujur did an admirable job as did midfielder Jyoti (13 caps before the Asia Cup) who showed plenty of promise in the matches she played.

Serious challenge up next

While India will be brimming with confidence following their wins against China, they will know they are underdogs against Olympic champions Netherlands in their next couple of games in Bhubaneswar.

Netherlands won every single game they played in Tokyo with a 29-4 goal difference. In their first couple of matches in the Pro League last year they continued their winning ways beating Belgium 2-0 and 3-1. One of Schopman’s targets was to prove India’s fourth place finish in the Olympics wasn’t a flash in the pan and against the Dutch that goal will be tested. Where India might possibly spring a surprise would be if they combine the pace of India’s high press passing game with more efficient finishing in Dutch circle.