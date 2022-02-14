Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club makes scholarship applications available | Latest Headlines

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club higher education scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year are available for graduating seniors.

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, with an $800 per academic year scholarship or endowment. Scholarship applications will be considered for full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school). Applications must be received by June 30, 2022.