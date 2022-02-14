Viral Videos

Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club makes scholarship applications available | Latest Headlines

February 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club higher education scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year are available for graduating seniors.

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, with an $800 per academic year scholarship or endowment. Scholarship applications will be considered for full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school). Applications must be received by June 30, 2022.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram