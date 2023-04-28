Indiana man gets 240 years for 2020 quadruple homicide, robbery

Lasean Watkins, who used to be discovered accountable in March of 4 counts of homicide and different fees within the deadly shootings of 3 younger males and a tender lady in Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 240 years in jail.

Watkins and his accomplices, Cameron Banks, Desmond Banks, and Rodrience Anderson, ransacked an Indianapolis rental in February 2020 and left 4 younger adults lifeless. Watkins used to be discovered accountable of prison homicide and robbery leading to critical physically damage within the deaths of Marcel Wills, Braxton Ford, Jalen Roberts, and Kimari Hunt. Their our bodies had been found out within the ransacked rental.

“In 2020, we were rocked by this senseless act,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears mentioned within the news unencumber.

Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks, who’re brothers, had been convicted ultimate month with Watkins and every had been sentenced to 220 years in jail. Rodrience Anderson pleaded accountable in October 2021 to 4 counts of robbery leading to critical physically damage and used to be sentenced to 35 years with 5 years suspended after agreeing to cooperate with the prosecution.

According to WXIN-TV, the 4 males fired over 50 rounds all over the killings sooner than ransacking the rental and cleansing out a protected.