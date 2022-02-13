Indiana man who held up sign at NFL game (finally!) gets a kidney

On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards’ kitchen table, the talk is the about the Super Bowl.”I’m an honorary Bengals fan, just for this week, just cause they’re close to home,” he admits, with a laugh.It’s a game he never thought he’d see. Not necessarily the match-up, but the date on the calendar.He was in kidney failure when he held up a sign asking for a kidney at a Chicago Bears game in 2019. Sister station WLKY shared the Indiana man’s story, and while plenty signed up to be tested there was no match.WLKY tried again one year later, as Marcus continued fighting for his life.”As long as I got that dialysis machine, my wife, and kids, I’ll be alright,” he said at the time. Jennifer Michel happened to catch the story on WLKY. For days, she could not help but shake the feeling that she was the one who could help. “When the nurse said, ‘You’re a match.’ I said, ‘Like a real match?’ but I knew it was something I had to do,” Michel said.So in October 2021, Marcus and Jennifer met for the first time at the hospital. It was just two days after she had donated her kidney and Marcus couldn’t help but cry at the sight of her.”There was a complete stranger, (who lived) 15 minutes from me, who just saved my life. It was incredible,” Marcus said.He now considers Jennifer to be part of the family. And Marcus, who once wondered if he would be around to see his kids’ milestones now knows he’ll be there and says Jennifer will too.”The boys graduating high school, she’ll be there,” Marcus said.”I’ll be there,” Jennifer assured him.But first, they plan on watching the Super Bowl together Sunday.

