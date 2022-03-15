Indiana vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 First Four picks, best bets from proven model

The 2022 NCAA Event begins on Tuesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers (20-13) and the Wyoming Cowboys (25-8) conflict in a First 4 matchup. Indiana, the No. 12 seed, fell to Iowa within the Large Ten semis, however squeezed into the sector as one of many ultimate at-large bids. In the same method, Wyoming, the No. 12 seed, had its two-game win streak snapped within the Mountain West semis. The Cowboys fell to Boise State of their earlier matchup.
Tipoff is at 9:10 p.m. ET from UD Enviornment. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers as four-point favorites within the newest Indiana vs. Wyoming odds. The over-under for whole factors is about at 132.5. Earlier than making any Wyoming vs. Indiana picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.
Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Indiana vs. Wyoming within the NCAA Event 2022. Listed below are a number of college basketball odds and tendencies for Wyoming vs. Indiana:
- Indiana vs. Wyoming unfold: Hoosiers -4
- Indiana vs. Wyoming over-under: 132.5 factors
- Indiana vs. Wyoming cash line: Cowboys +160, Hoosiers -190
- WYO: Cowboys are 4-1 ATS of their final 5 impartial website video games as an underdog
- IND: Hoosiers are 4-Zero ATS of their final Four video games general
Why Indiana can cowl
Senior guard Xavier Johnson is a constant scoring possibility within the backcourt for the Hoosiers. He averages 12.Three factors, 3.Eight rebounds, and 5 assists per sport. The Virginia native has scored not less than 16 factors in six of his final eight video games. In his final matchup, Johnson dropped 20 factors, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.
Redshirt senior ahead Race Thompson has steadily produced for Indiana. He averages 11.5 factors and seven.6 rebounds, whereas taking pictures 55 % from the ground. The Minnesota native has scored in double figures in seven of his final 10 video games. On Feb. 24 towards Maryland, Thompson had 19 factors, 9 rebounds and went 9-for-12 from the ground.
Why Wyoming can cowl
Sophomore ahead Graham Ike has been a power for the Cowboys. Ike ranks third within the Mountain West in factors (19.6) and second in rebounds (9.6). The Colorado native has logged 13 double-doubles to this point. Ike makes use of his measurement and size to get to his spots on the ground. One in every of his greatest video games of the yr got here on Feb. 19 towards Air Power. Ike tallied 27 factors, 12 rebounds and shot an ideal 11-for-11 from the sector.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado has been an all-around menace for the Cowboys. Maldonado averages 18.Four factors and 5.Eight rebounds per sport. He was additionally one of many prime passers within the Mountain West. The Colorado native ranks second within the convention in assists (6.3). On Mar. 2 towards UNLV, Maldonado had 22 factors, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
The best way to make Wyoming vs. Indiana picks
The mannequin is leaning over on the full, projecting the groups to mix for 139 factors.

