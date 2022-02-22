Front Page Sports

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Season Review: Interior Offensive Linemen

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Although it has only been a little over a week, it feels like it has been longer since the 2021 NFL season came to its conclusion.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it has been longer. 43 days to be exact. 43 days since the Colts failed to take down the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in a “win and you’re in” scenario that would have sent the Colts to the playoffs.

Instead, the Colts watched the playoffs from home for the second time in three seasons. The pressure is starting to mount to get this team back among the elites of the AFC.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram