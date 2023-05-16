Indianapolis officer pleads guilty to kicking handcuffed man in the face

A former Indianapolis police sergeant, Eric Huxley, has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a homeless man. Huxley had kicked the man in the face whilst arresting him in 2021. As a results of the guilty plea, Huxley could also be sentenced for up to 10 years in jail. Huxley is recently suspended from his position at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The guilty plea used to be entered on Monday in federal court docket. Huxley used to be charged with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by means of the usage of over the top pressure. The U.S. Department of Justice has reported that Huxley used to be indicted on the price in October 2022. Huxley have been referred to as to help in arresting a man known as J.V. for disorderly behavior in downtown Indianapolis. While the officials attempted to take away J.V.’s belt, he was confrontational, ensuing in the use of a department-approved takedown maneuver to deliver J.V. to the floor.

Although J.V. used to be successfully restrained, Huxley stomped on his head the usage of his foot whilst he used to be handcuffed. The incident used to be reported to had been recorded by means of police frame cameras. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s civil rights department has referred to as the act brutal. Huxley may be going through professional misconduct and battery fees in Marion County.

A sentencing listening to has now not but been scheduled for Huxley. He would possibly face a most sentence of 10 years imprisonment adopted by means of supervised unlock. However, prosecutors are anticipated to ask for a discounted sentence in change for Huxley’s guilty plea. The ultimate sentence can be decided by means of a federal pass judgement on the usage of federal tips and different statutory elements.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers of Indiana’s southern district has emphasised that those that dedicate crimes should be known and prosecuted as they harm the neighborhood’s consider in the legislation enforcement career. Huxley’s act has been considered a contravention of federal civil rights regulations, and the Justice Department will proceed to examine and prosecute legislation enforcement officials who damage regulations and use over the top pressure.