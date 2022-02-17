Indianapolis School Under Fire For Racist Black History Month Project

A school in Indianapolis, Indiana is under fire after a teacher assigned a Black History Month project that directed students to draw Black people picking cotton.

MORE: Racist’ School Near Boston That Served Fried Chicken For Black History Month Blames African American Cook

According to officials at the school district, students at Fall Creek Valley Middle School were given a school assignment to draw pictures of how people lived in the north and the south back in the 1800s.

But the Clark family says the teacher took the assignment too far when she prompted students to draw a Black person picking cotton and a white person working with machines.

Raymond Clark says his daughter and some of the students were very upset by the assignment and refused to complete the project. Some students were visibly in tears over the assignment. Clark’s daughter also took pictures of her classmate’s drawings and send them to her parent.

It disturbed her to a point where she was like, ‘I got to call mom and dad,’” Ramond told WTHR. “Picking cotton is forced labor. It’s not a part of our heritage.”

Ramond Clark and his wife Cindy believe the only way to fix things like this from happening in the future is positive changes to the curriculum.

There are so many other things that could have been discussed, like inventors and business owners,” said Ramond in an interview with WTHR.

“Racism has gone on far too long. We know it’s not going anywhere, but it doesn’t belong in Lawrence Township schools or any district.”

Lawrence Township school board officials say they are committed to providing high-quality instructions to all their students and the assignment in question did not reflect their values. The school district also confirmed with WTHR that they have spoken with the teacher as well as all parents who had concerns about the assignment. As of yet, no disciplinary actions have been taken against the teacher.

Meanwhile, conservative politicians and pundits continue to use Critical Race Theory as a disingenuous political strategy to rally their base. But in schools teachers still struggle to even understand the right or wrong way to teach Black history to its students.

SEE ALSO:

Nyack High School Officials Demand Accountability After Rival School’s Fans Make Ape Noises At Black Players

Missouri Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School Freshmen Involved In ‘Start Slavery Again’ Petition





Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery





Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty



UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022



Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021



After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history — what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters — Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events.



As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation’s education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how — or if — those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land’s highest court.



MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February?



The way history chooses — and has chosen — to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022.



Let’s be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity.



Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to “do equal right to the poor and the rich” as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty



So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States.



From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted.



Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly.



Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.





Racist Black History Month Project Forces Students To Draw Black People Picking Cotton

was originally published on

newsone.com

