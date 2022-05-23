Indiansharessubduedasweaknessinmetalscountersautomobilegains

IndianshareswerelittlechangedonMonday,afterclimbingnearly3%intheprevioussession,asasharpselloffinmetalstockscounteredgainsintheautomobilesector.
TheNSENifty50indexwasup0.05%at16,274.85by0400GMT,whiletheS&PBSESensexrose0.1%to54,395.28.BoththeindexespostedtheirfirstweeklygaininsixonFriday.
TheNiftymetalsindexdropped6.6%,whiletheNiftyautoindexrose2%.
TheIndiangovernmentsaidonSaturday,effectiveMay22,itwouldremovetheimportdutyonanthracite,PCIcoal,andcokingcoal,aimingtoreducerawmaterialcosts.
Amongindividualstocks,One97Communications,theparentofdigitalpaymentsfirmPaytm,fell2.2%.ThecompanylateonFridayreportedawiderlossfortheMarchquarter.
InbroaderAsia,stocksfellonMondayworriesofimpactofrisinginterestratesonglobaleconomicgrowthandasfreshsellingintechnologystockshurtChinesemarkets.