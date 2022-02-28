India’s early takeaways from FIH Pro League

Six matches into the 2022 edition of the FIH Pro League, the Indian men’s hockey team is currently in second place, just behind table toppers Netherlands, with four wins in six matches. Impressive at first glance, but this record seems less so when you consider the fact that India’s first three opponents have been France, South Africa, and most recently Spain – the three lowest ranked sides in the league. Add to this the fact that while the side have looked good when in full flow, their high press has also come across one dimensional at times. We take a lot at what we’ve learned in these early stages of the season:

Opponents adapting

India looked impressive in their first games against both France and Spain. They’d beaten the former 5-0 and although they only squeaked out a narrow 5-4 thriller against Spain, had been the far superior side. The stats would back that up too. India had nearly twice as many circle entries (34-18) as their opponents in their first match at the Kalinga Stadium. However in the reverse tie, the same opponents were able to adapt and put together far more complete performances.

In their second match against India, the post-match statistics weren’t nearly as lopsided. Spain only had two fewer circle penetrations than India (20-22) but had more penalty corners (7-3) and were able to take more shots on goal (9-8). A clear narrowing of the gap.

Where’s Plan B?

Part of the problem lies in the fact that while the Indian high press looks very impressive when it comes off, the side doesn’t seem comfortable once opponents adapt to it.

In their second game, France responded to India’s pace with pressure of their own.

In India’s first match against Spain, the home team were trailing 1-4 but turned things around in the space of 20 minutes with a period of sustained high possession and pressure that forced Spain into making defensive lapses. In the second game, Spain never allowed such a long spell of possession. They made things much easier for themselves by sitting deep in their half, letting the Indian’s overextend themselves and then hitting on the counter.

Spain handed India their second defeat of the FIH Pro League season. Hockey India

On both occasions, the Indians continued playing the same way even when the results weren’t coming. Instead, the team doubled down on the same tactic, looking disjointed at times.

Defensive frailties

Ahead of the tie against Spain, Indian skipper Manpreet Singh spoke of the team’s goal scoring abilities – emphasizing that they had scored 27 goals in 4 matches (it would become 35 in 6) – the most by any team in this edition of the Pro League.

However, while India have pumped in goals, they have also shipped in plenty. They have conceded 18 goals so far- the most by any team that has played six matches in the Pro League. This statistic is even more of a worry considering it has come against the three sides who on paper are the weakest in the tournament.

Of particular concern is the form of India’s keepers. PR Sreejesh was FIH player of the year but has been off colour in the matches he’s played so far this season. He let in a goal through his legs against France and conceded another in the same manner, this time off a drag flick against Spain. Suraj Karkera who was brought into the team in the place of Krishan Pathak – who hasn’t looked bad in the chances he’s got – was also guilty of letting in a couple of soft goals against Spain.

Testing out bench strength

India’s two losses have turned up the heat on coach Graham Reid – who had indirectly come in for criticism by Narinder Batra — the still influential ex chief of Hockey India. However it’s not all dark clouds with regards to the team’s performances.

With a busy hockey season this year, Reid has clearly been testing his bench strength in the Pro League matches. Striker Sukhjeet Singh made his debut in the second match against Spain, just as Jaskaran Singh and striker Abhishek had worn senior India colors for the first time at Potchefstroom. But as new players come in, others have to make way.

Experienced defender Amit Rohidas didn’t play against Spain while keeper Krishan Pathak too was on the standbys list for those two games. Striker Mandeep Singh who has been a fixture in the squad too wasn’t played in the loss against Spain. Mandeep routinely sets up penalty corners and in his absence, India earned just three.

With an increase in junior players in the squad, more was expected of senior players. not all of whom have been able to shoulder the extra load.