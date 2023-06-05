India’s worst train disaster in 2 decades leaves hundreds dead after signal failure





India has witnessed one among its greatest train screw ups in the ultimate two decades leaving hundreds of other folks dead after a signal failure resulted in a derailment. More than 1,000 different passengers have been injured in the coincidence which shook the country. The incident has left many households devastated, and they're now in search of solutions. CBS News reported the incident, and Holly (*2*) offered the main points of the horrendous tournament. The disaster has led to standard grief and sympathy, and everyone seems to be praying for the sufferers.