Indya Moore Joins YSL Beauty As U.S. Brand Ambassador

Congrats!

Emerging star Indya Moore is YSL Beauty’s newest U.S. ambassador who embodies the brand’s 2022 communication plan to celebrate individuality and modernity through unique, empowered talent in the U.S.

Moore’s boldness bolsters the brand’s forward-looking vision to push boundaries, allowing authenticity and freedom of expression to lead the change of the beauty industry at large. Their passionate spirit and unapologetic attitude brings a fresh perspective to YSL Beauty’s U.S. Ambassador program, cementing its focus on redefining conventional beauty standards.

“Bigger. Bolder. Better. That’s my philosophy in life and what I will carry into this partnership with YSL Beauty,” says Moore. “We share a passion for superior beauty products that let a person express themselves powerfully and authentically, and I’m thrilled to take on this new journey and participate in this new wave for YSL Beauty.”

As part of their role as YSL Beauty’s U.S. Ambassador, Moore kicks off their partnership with a series of campaign content premiering the brand’s new Lash Clash Mascara–a patent-pending mascara with a +200% volume-expert formula and brush to build shockingly oversized impact.

In-line with Moore’s authentic aesthetic, Lash Clash speaks to an empowered generation that’s unafraid to clash with the status quo.

“It’s really a dream,” they said in an interview with NYLON. “Not only because of the legendary status of Saint Laurent and how they’ve contributed to fashion in such iconic ways, but also because of the way that they’ve treated me. The culture on every production has always been one that is harmonious, and one that is collaborative, and one that is caring. The way that people are treating each other and are treated, it’s really beautiful and it’s really inspiring. I was a guest of Saint Laurent to the Met Gala. The brand has made so much space for me to be myself, so I’m very, very happy to be collaborating with them. Now that I’m working particularly with YSL Beauty, honestly, I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.”

Moore will be featured in a series of campaign content to be leveraged across their social channels, YSL Beauty’s digital platforms and in U.S. media campaigns (digital and out-of-home advertisements) supporting the YSL Makeup portfolio.