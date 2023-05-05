Infant pronounced dead after drowning in bathtub in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Tragedy struck in southwest Houston on Thursday evening when an toddler drowned whilst in a bathtub. The kid was once reportedly pronounced dead quickly after the incident.

Officers from the Houston Police Department answered to the condominium advanced, situated in the 6300 block of West Bellfort, at round 7:42 p.m. The instances that resulted in the incident are nonetheless unclear.

Authorities have now not but launched any information about how lengthy the kid was once left unattended in the bathtub. It could also be unclear how outdated the kid was once on the time of the incident.

The kid was once transported to a health facility following the incident, the place they had been later pronounced dead. No one is lately in custody in reference to the incident, in line with officers.