Oklahoma

Inflation driving Oklahoma’s political policy debates

October 2, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference on Sept. 27 to call for action on inflation relief, including a reduction in the tax on groceries.

Rachel Franklin lunged towards the fuel pump she had left unattended when she noticed the worth climb previous $40, an quantity she by no means got here near a 12 months in the past when filling up her 2013 Toyota Corolla. After an electrical energy invoice this month that was $25 larger than the month earlier than, and a current journey to the grocery retailer that ran her greater than $175, filling her automobile tank was one thing she simply couldn’t afford. 

“That’s going to about wipe me out this week … but I have to get to work and pick (up my) son,” stated Franklin, a mom of three who had stopped by a northeast Oklahoma City fuel station on Wednesday.

One day earlier and some blocks away on the state Capitol, Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news convention to say he needed to supply monetary reduction for Oklahomans like Franklin. 

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram