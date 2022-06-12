Inflation Hits A More Than Forty-Year High | NewsRadio WFLA

Inflation hits a four-decade excessive making for a wild journey on Wall Street at the moment. The Consumer Price Index report for May reveals costs have risen eight-point-six % over the past yr, the very best bounce since 1981. University of Central Florida economist Sean Snaith blames unhealthy COVID closure insurance policies for the spike. He believes we’re at present in a recession and will probably be till a minimum of the center of 2023. The good news, it will decelerate demand so the provision chain can catch up and assist fill the 9-million open jobs.