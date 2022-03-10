Business

Inflation rose in February to 40-year high

March 10, 2022
Jeanette Torres-Perez ABC News
(WASHINGTON) — Inflation spiked once more final month, rising 0.eight p.c in February after rising 0.6 p.c in January, the newest figures launched Thursday by the U.S. Division of Labor present.

In comparison with February of final 12 months, the Client Worth Index, which measures the change in costs clients pay for items and companies, is up 7.9%, marking a four-decade excessive.

The Labor Division stated the largest worth hikes have been for gasoline, shelter and meals.

