Ingredionexpandsreachwithbroaderportfolio

NEWYORK—FiveyearsagoIngredion,Inc.mayhavebestbeendescribedasastarchandsweetenercompany.Today,thecompanyconsidersitself“atotalsolutionsprovider,”saidJamesP.Zallie,presidentandchiefexecutiveofficer.
PresentingattheBMOCapitalMarketsGlobalFarmtoMarketConferenceheldMay18inNewYork,Mr.ZalliesaidIngredion’singredientsarepresentin70%ofallnewproductintroductionsthattypicallyhappenwithnewproductdevelopment.
“Thebreadthorreachofourproductscanfindtheirwayintomuchofthefoodinnovationthat’soccurringinthefoodindustry,”hesaid.
Ingredionhasbranchedoutbeyondsweetenersandtexturizersintotheareaofplant-basedprotein.
“Weplacedasignificantbetinplant-basedproteins,”hesaid.“Andit’sadiversifiedportfoliobeyondjustonemagicbulletof,say,peaproteinisolate,butawholeportfolio.”
Mr.ZalliesaidIngredionhasinvestedabout$250milliononplant-basedproteinoverthepastfouryears.ThecompanyhasbuiltoutafacilityinSouthSiouxCity,Neb.,thatisproducingpeaproteinisolate,andalsohasafacilityinVanscoy,Sask.,thatproducesarangeofpulse-basedfloursandconcentrates.HesaidthefacilitiesgiveIngrediontheabilitytoformulateforprotein-fortifiedproductsforsportsnutrition,bakery,snacks,alternativedairyandalternativemeats.
Evenwithitsmoveintoplant-basedproteinsIngredionhasremainedrootedinthestarchesandsweetenerproductscategories.
Ingredionhasmadeastrategicinvestmentinsteviafromleafextract.Mr.Zalliesaidthecompanyisbioconvertingandfermentingthestevia,whichisimportantfromastandpointofsustainabilitygoingforwardlongterm.
“Insugarreduction,wemadeanacquisitionofPureCircle,whichwastheleadingsteviamanufacturer,primarilyinleafextractandbioconverted,”heexplained.“Andthathasprovedincrediblytimely,andwehaveturnedthatbusinessaround.It’sfullyintegrated.Andnotonlythat,it’sgrowingverysignificantly,andweseetremendousprospectsforthis.
“We’reinvestingingreater-tastingorbetter-tastingsteviaproducts.Whensteviafirstcameout,therewasafirst-generationproductcalledRebA.There’snowaproductcalledRebM.Ittastesveryclosetorealsugar.It’sabout300timessweeterthansucrose.Anditreallyisagreatproduct.Inaddition,we’vepartneredwithacompanycalledAmyris,whichisaleadingsyntheticbiologycompany,toproducefermentedRebMfromsugarcanedowninBrazil,verysustainable.Andsothathasanopportunityandisloweringthecostprofile,whichwillgiveincreasedpenetration.”
Intexturizers,Ingredionhasdiversifiedbeyondcorn-basedproductsinrecentyears,Mr.Zalliesaid.
“That’sbeenpartofourstrategyforawhiletobeintotapioca,”hesaid.“We’retheworld’sleaderintapiocastarches,rice-basedproductsandalsosomethingthatwedon’ttalkabout…ispea-basedproducts,peastarch.Sopeastarchisabyproductofpeaproteinisolate.Interesting.Thatisgrowingalsorightnowbecausethemarketforstarchesisvery,verytight.Sowe’reactuallysellingeverythingwecanmakeinstarch-basedtexturizers,andpricingisverystrong.”
Mr.Zalliesaidtexturizers,whichimpartmouthfeel,texture,crunchiness,crispinessandsmoothnessinaproduct,arebecomingevenmoreimportantintoday’shighinflationaryenvironmentascustomerslooktoextendexpensiveingredientorreplaceexpensiveingredients.
Commentingonthecurrentenvironment,hesaid,“Ourformulationscientistsareworkingwithcustomersthatarecomingtousthatcan’tfindcertainingredientsandwanttoreplaceskimmilkpowder,forexample,whichisveryhighinprice.Becauseyoucanimpartemulsificationpropertiestoastarchtoreplacecasein,forexample,inaprotein.Oryouwanttoextendgelatin,forexample,inagummybearorsomethinglikethatandstillgetadegreeofclarity,butalsothebitetoit.Sotexturizersreallyfindthemselvesinsomanydifferentapplications.”