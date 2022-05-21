Business

Ingredionexpandsreachwithbroaderportfolio

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

NEWYORK—FiveyearsagoIngredion,Inc.mayhavebestbeendescribedasastarchandsweetenercompany.Today,thecompanyconsidersitself“atotalsolutionsprovider,”saidJamesP.Zallie,presidentandchiefexecutiveofficer.

PresentingattheBMOCapitalMarketsGlobalFarmtoMarketConferenceheldMay18inNewYork,Mr.ZalliesaidIngredion’singredientsarepresentin70%ofallnewproductintroductionsthattypicallyhappenwithnewproductdevelopment.

“Thebreadthorreachofourproductscanfindtheirwayintomuchofthefoodinnovationthat’soccurringinthefoodindustry,”hesaid.

Ingredionhasbranchedoutbeyondsweetenersandtexturizersintotheareaofplant-basedprotein.

“Weplacedasignificantbetinplant-basedproteins,”hesaid.“Andit’sadiversifiedportfoliobeyondjustonemagicbulletof,say,peaproteinisolate,butawholeportfolio.”

Mr.ZalliesaidIngredionhasinvestedabout$250milliononplant-basedproteinoverthepastfouryears.ThecompanyhasbuiltoutafacilityinSouthSiouxCity,Neb.,thatisproducingpeaproteinisolate,andalsohasafacilityinVanscoy,Sask.,thatproducesarangeofpulse-basedfloursandconcentrates.HesaidthefacilitiesgiveIngrediontheabilitytoformulateforprotein-fortifiedproductsforsportsnutrition,bakery,snacks,alternativedairyandalternativemeats.

Evenwithitsmoveintoplant-basedproteinsIngredionhasremainedrootedinthestarchesandsweetenerproductscategories.

Ingredionhasmadeastrategicinvestmentinsteviafromleafextract.Mr.Zalliesaidthecompanyisbioconvertingandfermentingthestevia,whichisimportantfromastandpointofsustainabilitygoingforwardlongterm.

“Insugarreduction,wemadeanacquisitionofPureCircle,whichwastheleadingsteviamanufacturer,primarilyinleafextractandbioconverted,”heexplained.“Andthathasprovedincrediblytimely,andwehaveturnedthatbusinessaround.It’sfullyintegrated.Andnotonlythat,it’sgrowingverysignificantly,andweseetremendousprospectsforthis.

“We’reinvestingingreater-tastingorbetter-tastingsteviaproducts.Whensteviafirstcameout,therewasafirst-generationproductcalledRebA.There’snowaproductcalledRebM.Ittastesveryclosetorealsugar.It’sabout300timessweeterthansucrose.Anditreallyisagreatproduct.Inaddition,we’vepartneredwithacompanycalledAmyris,whichisaleadingsyntheticbiologycompany,toproducefermentedRebMfromsugarcanedowninBrazil,verysustainable.Andsothathasanopportunityandisloweringthecostprofile,whichwillgiveincreasedpenetration.”

Intexturizers,Ingredionhasdiversifiedbeyondcorn-basedproductsinrecentyears,Mr.Zalliesaid.

“That’sbeenpartofourstrategyforawhiletobeintotapioca,”hesaid.“We’retheworld’sleaderintapiocastarches,rice-basedproductsandalsosomethingthatwedon’ttalkabout…ispea-basedproducts,peastarch.Sopeastarchisabyproductofpeaproteinisolate.Interesting.Thatisgrowingalsorightnowbecausethemarketforstarchesisvery,verytight.Sowe’reactuallysellingeverythingwecanmakeinstarch-basedtexturizers,andpricingisverystrong.”

Mr.Zalliesaidtexturizers,whichimpartmouthfeel,texture,crunchiness,crispinessandsmoothnessinaproduct,arebecomingevenmoreimportantintoday’shighinflationaryenvironmentascustomerslooktoextendexpensiveingredientorreplaceexpensiveingredients.

Commentingonthecurrentenvironment,hesaid,“Ourformulationscientistsareworkingwithcustomersthatarecomingtousthatcan’tfindcertainingredientsandwanttoreplaceskimmilkpowder,forexample,whichisveryhighinprice.Becauseyoucanimpartemulsificationpropertiestoastarchtoreplacecasein,forexample,inaprotein.Oryouwanttoextendgelatin,forexample,inagummybearorsomethinglikethatandstillgetadegreeofclarity,butalsothebitetoit.Sotexturizersreallyfindthemselvesinsomanydifferentapplications.” 





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram