Injunction sought to stop Tulsa DA from trying death penalty case in officer’s slaying | Crime News

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been contacted regarding the federal lawsuit, and I expect they will be defending that action on my behalf,” Kunzweiler said. “However, I remain confident that the case in the Tulsa County District Court where Mr. Ware is charged with the murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson and the shooting of Officer Auresh Zarkeshan will proceed forward in April.”

A spokeswoman for the attorney general said the office is not yet involved in the action and would not comment at this time.

The suit alleges the state’s law “directly contradicts” what has been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court as the “minimum” prevailing national standards in defending death penalty cases: the American Bar Association Guidelines for the Appointment and Performance of Defense Counsel in Death Penalty Cases.

Oklahoma’s Indigent Defense Act caps payment for appointed lead counsel in capital cases at $20,000 and co-counsel at $5,000.

The ABA Guidelines cite caps on compensation as “improper” in death-penalty cases and provide that attorneys’ hourly rates should be commensurate with that of similar retained counsel.