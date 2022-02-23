Injured Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of SL T20Is

Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav will miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home because of injuries.

The two players picked up on-field injuries during the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Chahar has sustained a right quadriceps injury while bowling his second over in India’s last T20I fixture, and left the field after bowling 1.5 overs. Suryakumar, Player of the Series for the T20Is, was standing in the slips when he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand in the second innings after scoring a 31-ball 65 in the first innings.



They will both now be at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for their recovery, a BCCI statement said.

Despite the injury setbacks, the BCCI has not announced replacements. Earlier, the board had named an 18-member squad that included the returning Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson.

While Chahar’s services with the new ball will be missed by Rohit Sharma’s Indians, the side is loaded with seam-bowling options, with Jasprit Bumrah returning alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel around, as the team looks to find its best group of players before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Samson could be a direct middle-order batting replacement for Suryakumar in the XI for the Sri Lanka matches. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested.

Updated squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.