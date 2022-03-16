Injured Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall evacuated from Ukraine after attack that killed 2 colleagues

Fox Information correspondent Benjamin Corridor, who was injured Monday in an assault that killed two of his colleagues close to Kyiv, has been safely evacuated from Ukraine, the community introduced Wednesday.

“Ben is alert and mentioned to be in good spirits,” Fox anchor Invoice Hemmer told viewers Wednesday morning. “He’s being handled with the absolute best care on the planet.”

The community beforehand mentioned cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and native producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova had been killed when their car “was struck by incoming hearth” whereas within the subject with Corridor. Fox Information mentioned the assault occurred because the workforce was newsgathering outdoors the capital metropolis.

Hemmer added the Corridor, who grew up in London and has each U.S. and U.Ok. passports, has been married virtually seven years and has three younger daughters again dwelling.

“Been a few heavy days round right here, so that could be a dose of excellent information for Ben,” Hemmer mentioned,

On Tuesday, Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott mentioned Zakrzewski, who was primarily based in London, had “lined practically each worldwide story for Fox Information from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria throughout his lengthy tenure with us,” including that “his ardour and expertise as a journalist had been unmatched.”

“He was profoundly dedicated to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic had been famend amongst journalists at each media outlet,” Scott mentioned.

Scott mentioned the 24-year-old Kuvshynova was “extremely gifted” and had spent weeks serving to the community’s crews navigate Kyiv, gathering data and speaking with sources, “working across the clock to ensure the world knew what was occurring in her nation.”

Whereas giving an replace on Corridor Wednesday, Hemmer informed viewers: “We remind you, please proceed to maintain him in your prayers in addition to Sasha and Pierre.”

Information of the assault on the Fox Information crew got here only a day after one other American journalist, Brent Renaud, was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Victoria Albert and Tucker Reals contributed to this report.

