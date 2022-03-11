Injured pregnant woman photographed after Ukraine hospital shelling gives birth to daughter

A lady who was injured throughout Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in Ukraine on Wednesday has given delivery to a daughter, the Related Press reviews. Pictures from the AP present Mariana Vishegirskaya mendacity in a hospital mattress after giving delivery to her daughter, Veronika.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital mattress after giving delivery to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP



An earlier {photograph} confirmed Vishegirskaya on Wednesday after she survived the Russian airstrike, which happened within the port metropolis of Mariupol. The strike on the hospital, which Russian claimed was a official goal, killed no less than three folks, together with a toddler, officers mentioned.

Mariana Vishegirskaya walks downstairs in of a maternity hospital broken by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP



One other photograph taken by the AP’s Evgeniy Maloletka reveals Vishegirskaya resting in a hospital mattress whereas her husband Yuri holds their new child daughter.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital mattress after giving delivery to her daughter Veronika, held by her husband Yuri, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP



Officers say no less than 1,200 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since Russia invaded Ukraine final month.