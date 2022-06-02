Injury Update on Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu

There was trigger for celebration.
The Blue Jays received 7-3, extending their win streak to seven video games, and Hyun Jin Ryu simply handed a big MLB milestone, reaching 1,000 profession innings pitched. However as an alternative, Toronto’s lefty starter stood somber in entrance of the media after the sport, discussing the newest arm ailment that compelled him out of Wednesday’s outings.
Ryu was formally faraway from Toronto’s win with left forearm tightness, and can quickly get imaging on his arm to find out subsequent steps. A begin after Ryu was eliminated with elbow tightness, his velocity was down as soon as once more on Wednesday, sitting 4 miles per hour beneath his customary. Ryu managed to work 4 innings and go the 1,000 IP milestone within the first body.
“I do not suppose [the tightness] is much like my final begin,” Ryu mentioned by an interpreter, “It felt extra much like earlier within the season after I was harm.”
Ryu rocked again into his windup within the first inning as a smattering of Blue Jays followers started a constructing clap. Because the applause crescendoed, Ryu delivered a pitch he’s thrown numerous occasions all through his profession. The changeup, nestled completely on the backside of the strike zone, confounded Jose Abreu, incomes Ryu a strikeout and his 1,000th MLB inning together with it.
“Relative to the variety of years that I’ve pitched the massive leagues, I do not suppose that is a number of innings,” Ryu mentioned. “However once more, it is a type of issues I did not actually take into consideration going into the sport. I simply need to ensure that my focus is on pitching extra innings and going deeper into video games.”
Whereas situated changeups and a befuddling pitch combine spotlight Ryu’s nine-year MLB profession, his 1,000 innings are additionally headlined by crushing accidents. The lefty missed the entire 2015 season, made a single begin in 2016, and has already spent a month on the Injured Record in 2022.
With nearly two years left on a four-year contract, the Blue Jays want a wholesome Ryu to enhance a robust rotation. When he is on the mound and close to 100%, Ryu could be among the finest within the recreation. He is appeared in an All-Star Sport, been a Cy Younger finalist twice, and owns a profession 3.25 ERA throughout his 1003.1 innings. Whereas hurlers like Ryu’s opposition on Wednesday, flame-throwing Michael Kopech, change into extra the norm, the lefty continues to pave a path for mushy tossers.
“Loads of catchers are nearly establishing within the coronary heart of the plate and guys are simply throwing it to the guts and trusting their stuff is gonna transfer by hook or by crook,” Ross Stripling mentioned. “Me and Hyun Jin are nonetheless like no, line me up on the sides, give me a goal.”
On Wednesday Ryu flashed that very same changeup location, well-timed fastball, and pinpoint location he is had all through his 1,000 profession innings. Regardless of loud contact, he had a few of Chicago’s greatest hitters off-balance all evening. However on what ought to’ve been a night of profession reflection and celebration, damage worries dampened the temper.
