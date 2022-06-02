MLB Sports

Injury Update on Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
There was trigger for celebration.

The Blue Jays received 7-3, extending their win streak to seven video games, and Hyun Jin Ryu simply handed a big MLB milestone, reaching 1,000 profession innings pitched. However as an alternative, Toronto’s lefty starter stood somber in entrance of the media after the sport, discussing the newest arm ailment that compelled him out of Wednesday’s outings.

Ryu was formally faraway from Toronto’s win with left forearm tightness, and can quickly get imaging on his arm to find out subsequent steps. A begin after Ryu was eliminated with elbow tightness, his velocity was down as soon as once more on Wednesday, sitting 4 miles per hour beneath his customary. Ryu managed to work 4 innings and go the 1,000 IP milestone within the first body.





