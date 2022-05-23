Inmarsat,HoneywellLaunchWorld’sFastestL-bandInflightConnectivityServiceforBusinessAviation

LONDON–(
AsoneofthefirstnewservicestobeintroducedonInmarsat’s
AsthelatestadditiontoInmarsat’smarket-leadingportfolioofbusinessaviationinflightconnectivityservices,SwiftJetwillbeavailablealongside
SwiftJetusesadvancedhardwarefromInmarsat’spartnerHoneywell,whichcanbeequippedonabroadrangeofaircraftandalsosupportscockpitandsafetyservices.ExistingcustomersofInmarsat’sSBBservicewillbenefitfromanaturalupgradepathwithoutneedingtoreplaceanyexternally-mountedaircraftequipment,whilenewcustomerswillexperiencethesameeaseofinstallationaswithanyInmarsatL-bandterminal.Theservicealsocreatesnewopportunitiesinthesmallerjetmarket,whichhavepreviouslybeenrestrictedtobasicvoiceortextconnectivitythatfailstomeettheneedsofmoderndaytravellers.Itisavailabletopre-orderthrough
Inmarsatislaunchingtheground-breakingserviceatacriticaltimeforthebusinessaviationindustry.Followingaperiodofturbulenceoverthepasttwoyearsduetotheglobalpandemic,arecent
KaiTang,Inmarsat’sHeadofBusinessAviation,said:“Inmarsatpridesitselfondeliveringservicesthatmeettheuniqueandfast-evolvingrequirementsofourcustomers.Asthemarketleaderinbusinessaviationconnectivity,InmarsatdevelopedSwiftJetinresponsetocustomerandpartnerfeedbackforafaster,moreadvancedL-bandoffering.TheyessentiallyaskedustoamplifyL-bandcapabilitieswithoutlosingitstrademarkcharacteristicsofresilience,reliabilityandavailability.
“IamproudtosaythatSwiftJetdeliversallofthisandmore,unlockingexcitingnewcapabilitiesintheaircraftcabinandallowinguserstoconnectmoredevices,andenjoyfasterconnectivityspeeds,wheneverandwherevertheyfly.Itcomesatatimewhenbusinessaviationtravelisnotonlyreturningtopre-pandemiclevels,butalsoexperiencingunprecedenteddemandforinflightconnectivity.”
AdamSheppard,HoneywellAerospace’sDirectorofAircraftConnectivity,said:“SwiftJetrepresentsthelatestleapforwardforinflightconnectivity,combiningInmarsat’scommercialsatellitecapabilitiesandHoneywell’sconnectedaircraftexpertisetoprovidescalable,high-speedsatellitecommunicationstopassengersat40,000feet.WithInmarsatwehavecreatedastraightforwardupgradepathforSwiftBroadbandcustomers,givingthemeasyaccesstounprecedentedinternetspeedsoverL-bandwithouthavingtochangewiringorantennahardware.”
Inmarsat’sELERAglobalsatellitenetworkdeliverstheworld’smostreliableandflexibleglobalconnectivity,withfullredundancyanduniqueresilienceinallconditions.ELERAcapabilitiesarebeingfurtherenhancedwiththeadditionoftwo
TheI-6seriesofsatelliteswillalsoplayacrucialroleintheongoinggrowthofInmarsat’sunique
ABOUTINMARSAT
Thecompanyhasanunrivalledtrackrecordofoperatingtheworld’smostreliableglobalmobilesatellitetelecommunicationsnetworks,sustainingbusinessandmissioncriticalsafety&operationalapplicationsformorethan40years.Itisalsoamajordrivingforcebehindtechnologicalinnovationinmobilesatellitecommunications,sustainingitsleadershipthroughasubstantialinvestmentandapowerfulnetworkoftechnologyandmanufacturingpartners.
InmarsatoperatesacrossadiversifiedportfolioofsectorswiththefinancialresourcestofunditsbusinessstrategyandholdsleadingpositionsintheMaritime,Government,AviationandEnterprisesatcomsmarkets,operatingconsistentlyasatrusted,responsiveandhigh-qualitypartnertoitscustomersacrosstheglobe.
ABOUTHONEYWELL
HoneywellAerospaceproductsandservicesarefoundonvirtuallyeverycommercial,defenseandspaceaircraftTheAerospacebusinessunitbuildsaircraftengines,cockpitandcabinelectronics,wirelessconnectivitysystems,mechanicalcomponentsandmore.Itshardwareandsoftwaresolutionscreatemorefuel-efficientaircraft,moredirectandon-timeflightsandsaferskiesandairports.Formoreinformation,visit
Honeywell(