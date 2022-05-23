Business

Inmarsat,HoneywellLaunchWorld’sFastestL-bandInflightConnectivityServiceforBusinessAviation

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

LONDON–(BUSINESSWIRE)–InmarsatandHoneywellaresettinganewbenchmarkinsatellitecommunicationswiththelaunchofSwiftJet,theirlatestinflightconnectivityserviceforthebusinessaviationindustry.Itwillentercommercialserviceinthefirsthalfof2023anddeliverthefastesteverspeedsoverL-band.

AsoneofthefirstnewservicestobeintroducedonInmarsat’sELERAsatellitenetwork,SwiftJetwillofferseamlessglobalcoverageacrossflightrouteswithmaximumspeedsof2.6Mbps,uptosixtimesfasterthanInmarsat’sexistingbusinessaviationconnectivitysolutionoverL-band.Thiswillallowpassengerstocreateasecure‘officeinthesky’withenhancedcapabilitiesforvideocalls,webbrowsing,email,texting,cloud-syncingandcollaborationtoolssuchasMicrosoftTeams.SocialmediaandvideoapplicationssuchasTikTokandYouTube,whichwerepreviouslychallengingoverL-band,willalsobeenabled.

AsthelatestadditiontoInmarsat’smarket-leadingportfolioofbusinessaviationinflightconnectivityservices,SwiftJetwillbeavailablealongsideJetConneX(JX)andSwiftBroadband(SBB),whichhavebeenactivatedonthousandsofjetsworldwide.JXisthemostpopularandwidely-adoptedpremium,high-speedsolutionavailabletoday,poweredbyaglobalconstellationofKa-bandsatellites.Additionally,SBBoffersspeedsof432KbpsoverL-bandusingsmallerantennasthataresuitableasasecondarysystemtoJXorasprimaryconnectivityforsmallerorolderaircraft.

SwiftJetusesadvancedhardwarefromInmarsat’spartnerHoneywell,whichcanbeequippedonabroadrangeofaircraftandalsosupportscockpitandsafetyservices.ExistingcustomersofInmarsat’sSBBservicewillbenefitfromanaturalupgradepathwithoutneedingtoreplaceanyexternally-mountedaircraftequipment,whilenewcustomerswillexperiencethesameeaseofinstallationaswithanyInmarsatL-bandterminal.Theservicealsocreatesnewopportunitiesinthesmallerjetmarket,whichhavepreviouslybeenrestrictedtobasicvoiceortextconnectivitythatfailstomeettheneedsofmoderndaytravellers.Itisavailabletopre-orderthroughHoneywell,withadditionalincentivesinanearlyadoptercampaign.

Inmarsatislaunchingtheground-breakingserviceatacriticaltimeforthebusinessaviationindustry.Followingaperiodofturbulenceoverthepasttwoyearsduetotheglobalpandemic,arecentsurveybyInmarsatandCorporateJetInvestor(CJI)foundthatalmost80%ofrespondentsaroundtheworldbelievemorefrequentbusinessaviationflightswillbetakeninthenextyear.Furthermore,astaggering90%feelthatonlineactivitieswilldominatetheprincipals’timeintheair,splitbetweenbusinessandleisure.

KaiTang,Inmarsat’sHeadofBusinessAviation,said:“Inmarsatpridesitselfondeliveringservicesthatmeettheuniqueandfast-evolvingrequirementsofourcustomers.Asthemarketleaderinbusinessaviationconnectivity,InmarsatdevelopedSwiftJetinresponsetocustomerandpartnerfeedbackforafaster,moreadvancedL-bandoffering.TheyessentiallyaskedustoamplifyL-bandcapabilitieswithoutlosingitstrademarkcharacteristicsofresilience,reliabilityandavailability.

“IamproudtosaythatSwiftJetdeliversallofthisandmore,unlockingexcitingnewcapabilitiesintheaircraftcabinandallowinguserstoconnectmoredevices,andenjoyfasterconnectivityspeeds,wheneverandwherevertheyfly.Itcomesatatimewhenbusinessaviationtravelisnotonlyreturningtopre-pandemiclevels,butalsoexperiencingunprecedenteddemandforinflightconnectivity.”

AdamSheppard,HoneywellAerospace’sDirectorofAircraftConnectivity,said:“SwiftJetrepresentsthelatestleapforwardforinflightconnectivity,combiningInmarsat’scommercialsatellitecapabilitiesandHoneywell’sconnectedaircraftexpertisetoprovidescalable,high-speedsatellitecommunicationstopassengersat40,000feet.WithInmarsatwehavecreatedastraightforwardupgradepathforSwiftBroadbandcustomers,givingthemeasyaccesstounprecedentedinternetspeedsoverL-bandwithouthavingtochangewiringorantennahardware.”

Inmarsat’sELERAglobalsatellitenetworkdeliverstheworld’smostreliableandflexibleglobalconnectivity,withfullredundancyanduniqueresilienceinallconditions.ELERAcapabilitiesarebeingfurtherenhancedwiththeadditionoftwoInmarsat-6satellites,thelargestandmostsophisticatedcommercialcommunicationssatelliteseverbuilt,bothofwhicharescheduledtoenterservicenextyearandwillsupportSwiftJetthroughthe2030s,reinforcingtheservice’slong-termvalue.TheL-bandcapacityoneachI-6satellitewillbesubstantiallygreaterthanInmarsat’s4thgenerationspacecraft,delivering50%morecapacityperbeaminadditiontounlimitedbeamroutingflexibility.

TheI-6seriesofsatelliteswillalsoplayacrucialroleintheongoinggrowthofInmarsat’suniqueORCHESTRAdynamicmeshnetwork,whichwillbringexistinggeosynchronous(GEO)satellitestogetherwithlowearthorbitsatellites(LEO)andterrestrial5Gtoformanintegrated,high-performancesolution,unmatchedbyanyexistingorplannedcompetitoroffering.

ENDS

ABOUTINMARSAT

Inmarsatistheworldleaderinglobal,mobilesatellitecommunications.Itownsandoperatestheworld’smostdiverseglobalportfolioofmobiletelecommunicationssatellitenetworks,andholdsamulti-layered,globalspectrumportfolio,coveringL-band,Ka-bandandS-band,enablingunparalleledbreadthanddiversityinthesolutionsitprovides.Inmarsat’slong-establishedglobaldistributionnetworkincludesnotonlytheworld’sleadingchannelpartnersbutalsoitsownstrongdirectretailcapabilities,enablingendtoendcustomerserviceassurance.

Thecompanyhasanunrivalledtrackrecordofoperatingtheworld’smostreliableglobalmobilesatellitetelecommunicationsnetworks,sustainingbusinessandmissioncriticalsafety&operationalapplicationsformorethan40years.Itisalsoamajordrivingforcebehindtechnologicalinnovationinmobilesatellitecommunications,sustainingitsleadershipthroughasubstantialinvestmentandapowerfulnetworkoftechnologyandmanufacturingpartners.

InmarsatoperatesacrossadiversifiedportfolioofsectorswiththefinancialresourcestofunditsbusinessstrategyandholdsleadingpositionsintheMaritime,Government,AviationandEnterprisesatcomsmarkets,operatingconsistentlyasatrusted,responsiveandhigh-qualitypartnertoitscustomersacrosstheglobe.

Forfurtherinformation,followus:Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube|Instagram.

ABOUTHONEYWELL

HoneywellAerospaceproductsandservicesarefoundonvirtuallyeverycommercial,defenseandspaceaircraftTheAerospacebusinessunitbuildsaircraftengines,cockpitandcabinelectronics,wirelessconnectivitysystems,mechanicalcomponentsandmore.Itshardwareandsoftwaresolutionscreatemorefuel-efficientaircraft,moredirectandon-timeflightsandsaferskiesandairports.Formoreinformation,visitwww.honeywell.comorfollowusat@Honeywell_Aero

Honeywell(www.honeywell.com)isaFortune100technologycompanythatdeliversindustry-specificsolutionsthatincludeaerospaceproductsandservices;controltechnologiesforbuildingsandindustry;andperformancematerialsglobally.Ourtechnologieshelpaircraft,buildings,manufacturingplants,supplychains,andworkersbecomemoreconnectedtomakeourworldsmarter,safer,andmoresustainable.FormorenewsandinformationonHoneywell,pleasevisitwww.honeywell.com/newsroom







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram