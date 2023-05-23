Inmate at Texas prison accused of killing cellmate

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating the dying of a 61-year-old inmate, Jimmy White, who was once discovered with accidents in line with a bodily altercation in his cellular on May 20, 2023, in Woodville. Correctional officials found out White in his cellular at 3 p.m. and attempted to save lots of him, however he was once pronounced useless at 4:49 p.m. White’s cellmate is suspected in his dying however no fees were filed.

White was once serving a six-year sentence for ownership of a managed substance in Red River County. The Gib Lewis Unit, the place White was once incarcerated, is one mile east of Woodville off Highway 190 on FM 3497 in Tyler County. The unit occupies 360 acres, properties as much as 2,232 inmates and employs 570 group of workers, in line with the TDCJ site.

