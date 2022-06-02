Innocent Dallas man’s name cleared 40 years after wrongful conviction

DALLAS – A 75-year-old man who was wrongly convicted of crimes he didn’t commit had his identify cleared in a Dallas County courtroom Thursday morning.
Mallory Nicholson was convicted of housebreaking and two counts of kid intercourse abuse in 1982.
Then 35 years outdated, Nicholson was sentenced to 55 years in jail. He was launched on parole after serving 21 years.
Nicholson’s case was put below overview in 2019, and with the assistance of the Innocence Undertaking, the proof confirmed he was not accountable for the crimes.
Undisclosed data by prosecutors pointed to a different suspect.
“It was only a lengthy battle and wait. However I’ve at all times had hope {that a} day would come for me,” Nicholson stated.
He credit the help of his spouse for serving to him endure his lengthy incarceration and “by no means dropping hope.”
