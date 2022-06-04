Inside a Halifax university’s battle to save face after spending nearly $500K on a football game

As Saint Mary’s College fought a expensive and public authorized battle to play in a 2017 soccer sport, the Halifax college employed a high-profile public relations firm to get recommendation on how the establishment might enhance its public picture.
The dispute over a participant’s eligibility performed out in courts in Nova Scotia and Ontario, and included a Remembrance Day listening to over whether or not the Atlantic championship sport generally known as the Loney Bowl would go forward, resulting in authorized payments that just about reached $500,000 for the college.
CBC Information obtained paperwork in an access-to-information request that took nearly 4 years for the college to completely reply. The information reveal particulars in regards to the frustration felt by officers and the college’s public relations method, which included locking the gates at a staff observe to stop the media from speaking to gamers and coaches.
“We have to preserve the gates locked,” wrote the college’s affiliate vice-president of exterior affairs, Margaret Murphy, in a Nov. 13, 2017, e-mail to a number of college officers.
“I’ll come all the way down to handle the media. We’ll let media get images of the staff from a distance. I’ll nonetheless be the one one doing media interviews.
“The coaches and gamers must give attention to the sport and we wish to preserve the feedback to what we agreed yesterday.”
CBC requested invoices and information in 2018 referring to Archelaus Jack, who suited up for the Saint Mary’s Huskies within the 2017 season. His eligibility was referred to as into query due to time he beforehand spent as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ observe roster in 2016.
The eligibility difficulty prompted Atlantic College Sports activities (AUS) to cancel the Loney Bowl sport between Saint Mary’s and Acadia College simply days earlier than it was to be held. Saint Mary’s took AUS to court docket, and a Nova Scotia Supreme Courtroom decide subsequently dominated the sport ought to go forward. It was performed on Nov. 14, 2017, and the Huskies misplaced 45-38 in additional time.
In 2018, the college initially supplied CBC Information with authorized invoices associated to the case, however didn’t present any of the opposite requested information. CBC appealed to the province’s data and privateness commissioner, and the college started releasing information final fall, of which there have been round 1,000 pages, many redacted. Since then, officers have launched increasingly of the beforehand redacted materials.
In an interview with CBC Information, Murphy referred to as the access-to-information course of “a studying expertise.” The college had three totally different data officers work on the file, with the most recent being a college lawyer.
Murphy stated the lawyer had a higher understanding of what must be supplied beneath the legislation. She expects this will outcome within the college releasing extra paperwork on future access-to-information requests.
When phrase first acquired out in regards to the eligibility dispute on Nov. 3, 2017, college officers and one of many exterior legal professionals engaged on their behalf weighed how to reply to a request for remark from a CTV reporter.
Officers agreed on a 30-word assertion that stated the college had been diligent in its response and there was no difficulty.
‘The much less stated the higher’
McInnes Cooper lawyer Robert Belliveau, who helped symbolize the college, famous in an e-mail to a number of of its officers that “the much less stated the higher.”
The paperwork present frustration inside the Saint Mary’s group.
“I get actually bored with this,” Karen Oldfield, who on the time was the chair of the college’s board of governors, wrote in a Nov. 13, 2017, e-mail to the varsity’s president and one of many legal professionals engaged on the college’s behalf.
“I believe we must always go on the complete out assault.”
In a report dated Nov. 17, 2017, three days after the Loney Bowl, Nationwide Public Relations advisable Saint Mary’s discontinue media interviews on the case and solely present statements through e-mail.
Nationwide additionally prompt Saint Mary’s rebuild its profile by persevering with “key storylines” for college president Robert Summerby-Murray main as much as the 2017 holidays and into 2018 that concerned “extra interplay with college students and campus, celebratory moments, and so on.”
“Think about a pleasant backdrop, create movies of him ‘in dialog’ with others. Use extra energetic and stronger/proud language on social media posts to display management and affect.”
The report famous the Jack case “resulted in a story that means SMU has not acted with integrity or in accordance with its personal core values, or the core values of AUS.”
Saint Mary’s spent $2,067.75 on the report from Nationwide.
The corporate additionally later helped evaluation media statements from Saint Mary’s.
The eligibility dispute centred on the language involving how lengthy former CFL gamers should wait earlier than taking part in on the college degree.
The 2017-18 guidelines stated former CFL gamers who had been listed on a roster after Aug. 15 of a given yr needed to wait one yr earlier than they might swimsuit up for a college staff.
Saint Mary’s interpreted the one-year wait time as being for one tutorial yr, not a calendar yr.
How the authorized battle began
The authorized battle started in personal, however then went public.
Saint Mary’s reached an settlement on Oct. 27, 2017, with U Sports activities, the governing physique for college sports activities in Canada, that there weren’t any excellent participant eligibility points.
In accordance with court docket paperwork from Ontario, the settlement took place after Saint Mary’s threatened U Sports activities with court docket motion. In alternate for the college not pursuing authorized motion, U Sports activities agreed to not examine the eligibility difficulty, based on a written choice by Ontario Superior Courtroom Decide Todd Archibald after Saint Mary’s took U Sports activities to court docket to have the settlement enforced.
Paperwork obtained by CBC present that even because the authorized battle performed out privately, U Sports activities informed Saint Mary’s on Nov. 2, 2017, that no matter how the Jack case was resolved, it will be amending its insurance policies “to replicate explicitly and unambiguously the place of our nationwide workplace and membership, which is that student-athletes in these circumstances shouldn’t be eligible to compete in U Sports activities competitors till having sat out for 365 days from the date of CFL participation.” That is what the rules now say.
College was afraid of ‘severe reputational hurt’
Courtroom filings by Saint Mary’s present the college was nervous about “severe reputational hurt.” They’d heard from alumni and administrative officers “expressing grave concern in regards to the impact of those occasions upon fundraising, alumni relations, and the recruitment of scholars to the college sooner or later.”
The authorized combat then shifted to Nova Scotia after the athletic administrators of 4 Atlantic College Sport (AUS) colleges filed a grievance with AUS’s judicial committee on Nov. 1, 2017, relating to Jack’s eligibility. The difficulty grew to become public inside days.
Joe Taplin, who was the soccer staff’s inside linebackers coach on the time, was sad about this.
“It pains me when the 4 different establishment [sic] primarily via jealousy collaborate behind our again to degrade our faculty,” he wrote in a Nov. 16, 2017, e-mail to a number of college officers.
Saint Mary’s spent $475,973.49 on authorized payments in Ontario and Nova Scotia on the case. For the college’s 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years, the college obtained $36.25 million and $37.eight million, respectively, from the province, based on figures supplied by Saint Mary’s.
This drew condemnation from Tim Houston in 2019, who was the chief of the Official Opposition in Nova Scotia on the time and is now premier.
“And it is vital to us that we’re a province that gives greater training to quite a lot of college students, however on the identical time, the cash that is invested by taxpayers is for the aim of training individuals,” he stated on the time.
How a lot different events spent on authorized charges
Different establishments racked up authorized payments as a part of the court docket fights:
- Acadia College — $26,254.48.
- Atlantic College Sport — $44,000.
- U Sports activities — “Properly over” $100,000, plus a “vital” quantity of unpaid authorized providers, stated Graham Brown, the president and CEO of U Sports activities.
On March 2, 2018, SMU president Summerby-Murray wrote in an e-mail to Mike Mahon, the president of the College of Lethbridge and the chair of U Sports activities’ board, that the college solely proceeded to litigation after U Sports activities “breached our mutual settlement” and “undermined a collegially-negotiated settlement.”
“Having stated that, I commit to making sure that Saint Mary’s improves its inside processes for compliance with U Sports activities guidelines sooner or later.”
Murphy stated the college has overhauled its procedures for participant eligibility. She cited the hiring of athletics and recreation director Scott Grey in late 2017, in addition to detailed each day monitoring on eligibility issues for present and recruited college students, and conducting eligibility training displays.
“It actually offers us a agency footing on eligibility and that is one of many massive enhancements made going ahead,” she informed CBC.
