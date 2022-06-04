Inside Dallas’ tiny, 10-seat restaurant, Tatsu

Nothing about Tatsu, a brand new omakase restaurant in Dallas, is a secret. However the whole lot about it feels prefer it must be.

Grasp sushi chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi prepares sushi at Tatsu in Deep Ellum the week earlier than the restaurant opened. Diners can get reservations now and the eating room opens Might 25, 2022. (Elias Valverde II / Employees Photographer)

This tiny Deep Ellum restaurant has no menu and doesn’t enable tipping. It’s a strikingly modern place snuggled inside one of many oldest business buildings in Dallas, the Continental Gin Constructing, relationship again to 1888. This very new but very outdated place can host simply 10 folks at a time.

Its sushi chef and namesake, Tatsuya Sekiguchi, may have constructed a bigger sushi bar and packed extra folks into every night. However he by no means would have.

“We don’t need this to be flashy or fashionable,” says Matthew Ciccone, the restaurant’s proprietor. Maybe he blushed after we listed Tatsu as considered one of Dallas-Fort Price’s most fun eating places of the yr.

“That is going to be Tatsu’s house,” Ciccone says. “And there’s just one Tatsu.”

Which suggests: There may be just one eating room serving meals.

From Ciccone’s persistence, chef Sekiguchi and his spouse, Hiroko Sekiguchi, left New York Metropolis mid-pandemic and moved to Dallas. Sekiguchi is a fourth-generation sushi chef who most lately labored at one-Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Yasuda. Ciccone cherished that restaurant.

Their new Dallas restaurant, opening Might 25, 2022, brings parts of the chef’s New York Metropolis eatery to Ciccone’s house state of Texas. And it’s Sekiguchi’s subsequent effort to deliver a Michelin-level restaurant to a state with none. (Michelin doesn’t publish a information in Texas. Not but, anyway.)

“We hope to be one of many vanguard eating places to deliver Michelin to Texas,” Ciccone says.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, who goes by Tatsu, moved to Dallas from New York Metropolis. He was raised in Japan and is the fourth-generation sushi chef in his household. (Elias Valverde II / Employees Photographer)

The proprietor and chef are calmly assured that Tatsu’s omakase expertise will serve sustainable fish in a sublime setting targeted on reverence and respect for the meals.

Ciccone balks on the “have it your approach” mannequin of fast-food eating places right this moment — locations that function unsustainably and are pushed by low costs as an alternative of high quality merchandise. Quite than “have it your approach,” Ciccone says, “let’s return to the outdated approach.”

Chef Sekiguchi’s fashion of getting ready sushi known as Edomae and makes use of 200-year-old strategies to protect fish.

The lounge at Tatsu (not pictured) is delicately embellished by proprietor Matthew Ciccone’s spouse, Stephanie Ciccone, through her design studio Boulevard Interiors. The eating room (pictured) is extra understated, which places the emphasis on the meals. (Elias Valverde II / Employees Photographer)

Ciccone is a plant-based eater who nearly by no means indulges within the uncooked fish that Sekiguchi prepares. Ciccone is fixated on sustainable consuming and appropriate portion sizes and says Tatsu can ship on each. So, two instances a yr, he’ll enable himself to savor Sekiguchi’s meals for an important day.

“No, in all probability as soon as,” he corrects himself.

That’s proper: The proprietor of this Japanese restaurant will eat right here only one time this yr, when it opens.

Diners ought to anticipate about 18 programs of meals, largely uncooked fish, ready proper in entrance of them by Sekiguchi and assistant chef Jon Griffiths. They’ve bought a particular freezer only for tuna. Ciccone ordered it mid-pandemic, after a hospital didn’t want it to maintain COVID-19 vaccines chilly.

Dinner prices $170 per individual, and an 18% service payment is added to each invoice. Reservations are for considered one of two dinner shifts, at 5:30 or 7:45 p.m., and the meal is predicted to final one hour and 45 minutes.

It’s the second restaurant in Dallas serving omakase inside a tiny eating room. Unaffiliated restaurant Shoyo opened in East Dallas in 2021.

At a particular tasting in July 2021, sushi chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi served among the meals he would make when his restaurant Tatsu opened the next yr. That restaurant, in Deep Ellum, is now prepared for a quiet, assured debut. (Ben Torres / Particular Contributor)

Attending to Tatsu appears like somewhat little bit of a secret, too: There’s no valet — a rarity in Dallas — as a result of the Continental Gin Constructing has a beneficiant parking zone out entrance, simply off of Elm Road. Diners will discover Tatsu off to at least one aspect of the constructing, with the entrance door resulting in an artwork piece of an authentic picket door from 1888 that’s been tagged with avenue artwork.

Previous that little vestibule is a lounge, then two rooms with sushi bars. They gained’t be used on the similar time as a result of, once more: “There’s just one Tatsu.”

And will we share the key in regards to the restrooms? They’ve Toto-brand luxurious bogs, a (expensive) option to show that this restaurant cares about its visitors, wherever they’re sitting.

It already looks as if Tatsu is changing into Dallas’ most understated upscale restaurant.

Tatsu is at 3309 Elm St., Dallas, on the primary flooring of the Continental Gin Constructing. Reservations are required via Tock and fee is collected prematurely. The restaurant opens Might 25, 2022.

For extra meals information, comply with Sarah Blaskovich on Twitter at @sblaskovich.