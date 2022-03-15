Inspired by her best friend, this woman started an organization to help women battling cancer feel beautiful

When Jackelyn Kastanis came upon her childhood greatest pal, Brooke, had most cancers, she dropped every part to be by her facet. She not solely stayed together with her within the hospital, she tried to present her a way of normalcy – and wonder.

“She was advised at 27 years outdated she had a 12 months to dwell. As soon as I came upon she was very sick I got here residence and I took up residency together with her in her hospital room,” Kastanis advised CBS Information. “And I spotted it was a really stale setting, it was very unhappy on her psyche. There was nothing to type of inspire her to really feel like herself and to really feel fairly.”

“And so, I introduced hair and make-up and tried something to carry her spirits,” Kastanis stated. “And she or he, consider it or not, began taking much less morphine, and it modified her total persona.”

Jackelyn needed to discover a solution to replicate that temper increase for different girls who’re battling most cancers. She stated magnificence comes from the within out, however whenever you’re within the hospital, generally you simply want some human interplay.

So, she began visiting hospitals, with volunteers she calls her “glam ladies,” to present magnificence merchandise and makeovers to girls and ladies battling sickness.

Her nonprofit Simply From The Heart began in Illinois, however volunteers have began chapters throughout the U.S.

They fill “glam packing containers” with 30 magnificence merchandise, donated from people and companies, and take them to individuals within the hospital. Since 2014, they’ve put collectively hundreds of glam packing containers and have touched the lives of greater than 5,000 sufferers.

“It offers them the distraction that they want,” Kastanis stated. “I really feel that [Brooke] was recognized by her sickness, and that was what killed me probably the most.” Brooke died in 2011 however Kastanis nonetheless works to assist make different individuals really feel assured, identical to she did her greatest pal.

“I needed it to be an expertise that felt like Christmas morning, or a birthday, or one thing simply so magical,” she stated. “So I assumed the glam field, with 30 magnificence merchandise — it is a reminiscence. A reminiscence wrapped up in a field that they will open and reuse.”

Medication and coverings assist them get well, however friendship, kindness – and somewhat glam – assist reignite the sunshine inside them.

“One affected person, I keep in mind her saying, ‘These ladies healed me in a method the medical doctors couldn’t.’ And I feel that spoke quite a bit to us,” stated Kastanis. “, we’ve our medical doctors and so they maintain us alive. However emotionally, all of us need our souls to really feel sparked as much as get us via.”

